The Lyric Stage Company of Boston Presents the Great Leap by Lauren Yee

The Great Leap by Lauren Yee and directed by Michael Hisamoto brings compelling storytelling, humor, and the power of second chances together to tell the story of one promising basketball player’s incredible journey to China to play the game he loves but winds up destined for something far greater.

It’s 1989 San Francisco and Manford Lum, a gifted, fast-talking teenager, dominates the high school basketball courts. Facing an uncertain future, he convinces Saul, a cynical and crusty coach, to let him travel to Beijing for a “friendship” game in China. Waiting there is a Chinese national coach with unfinished business, both with Saul and with Manford. On the eve of historic demonstrations, all three men are challenged to define their pasts and their futures.

Performances begin Friday, February 24 and run through Sunday, March 19. Press Performance is Sunday, February 26 at 3pm. Email [email protected] for tickets.

Director Michael Hisamoto says, “I can’t wait to share Lauren’s story with you. The Great Leap is, on its surface, a play about basketball. But underneath that, it’s a play about taking chances, raising your voice, and fighting for what you want. It’s about aiming for the seemingly impossible, taking a shot, and risking it all.

Featuring Barlow Adamson*, Jihan Haddad*, Gary Thomas Ng*, and Tyler Simahk*.

Scenic Design is by Baron Pugh**, Costume Design by Seth Bodie, Lighting Design by Michael Clark Wonson, and Sound Design by Elizabeth Cahill.