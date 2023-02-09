Neighborhood Roundup

Black History Month Events

Looking for ways to celebrate and learn about Black history in the Mystic? Check out these opportunities and community events happening around the watershed:

• Explore the works of Medford Poet Laureate Terry E. Carter. We were excited to see Terry E. Carter, GreenRoots and environmental justice featured in the newest installation at the Mystic Mural Project (pictured above) — a 22-year-long mural project near Blessing of the Bay in Somerville sponsored by the Somerville Arts Council and led by artist David Fichter.

• Learn more about the Royall House & Slave Quarters in Medford, MA: “As one of the only remaining freestanding quarters where enslaved people lived and worked in the North, the museum bears witness to their lives, to the intertwined stories of wealth and bondage in pre-Revolutionary Massachusetts, and to the resistance and political and legal activism of enslaved and free Black people in the eighteenth century.”

• Visit the Museum of Science’s Black History Month celebration, spotlighting influential Black scientists and engineers — including local figures like Lewis Howard Latimer (1848 –1928), the inventor, electrical engineer, and patent draftsman born in Chelsea, MA.

• Follow the West Medford Community Center as they share Medford’s Black history and uplift Black entrepreneurs, creators, and artists.

• Check out the Chelsea Black Community’s great series of events and community activities throughout Black History Month!

Hill House’s Annual Wine Dinner

Hill House will be hosting its annual Wine Dinner on Thursday, March 30, at Beacon Hill Bistro at 25 Charles St. Cocktails will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and sponsorships are available at https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E22709&id=28.

BHCA’s Winter Soiree Coming, Feb. 11, to The Newbury Boston

The Beacon Hill Civic Association’s 50th annual Winter Soiree takes place on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 8 p.m. at The Newbury Boston at 1 Newbury St.

“Dress to impress” for the event featuring dancing, an open bar, and a silent auction.

Individual tickets cost $250 each and can be purchased at https://bhcivic.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/10958. (Please note that these tickets are non-refundable.)

For more information, email the Civic Association at [email protected] or call us at 617-227-1922.

The Vilna Shul’s Museum Nights on Beacon Hill Series Returns Feb. 15 to Old North Church

The Vilna Shul’s Museum Nights on Beacon Hill series returns Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to Old North Church at 193 Salem St. in the North End.

Guests will meet at the church for light refreshments, followed by a private tour of the museum’s gallery space with the museum’s Executive Director, Nikki Stewart. In this guided tour, guests will learn about the experiences of early Black congregants, both free and enslaved, who historically sat in the gallery. Guests will also get an up-close look at Old North’s 1759 pipe organ and the 17th century carved angels flanking it. The tour weaves together the stories of the many people whose labor and contributions shaped Old North into the place it is today. (Please Note: Participants should be comfortable climbing stairs.)

The series continues on Thursday, March 16, with a tour of the Nichols House Museum; on Thursday, April 20, at the Boston Athenaeum; and on Wednesday, May 17, at the Otis House.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at https://app.donorview.com/Event.

Visit vilnashil.org for more information.