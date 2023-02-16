Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Thank you to our 50th Annual Winter Soirée Sponsors and Silent Auction Donors!
Your generosity supports our work in Historic Preservation, Civic Engagement, and Community Development.
Sandra Steele & Paul Greenfield
Meghan & Brian Awe
Caroline & Victoria of DeLuca’s Market
Margaret & Joshua Leffler
Samantha Spencer
Wendy Woods
Betty & Russell Gaudreau
Hilary & Christopher Gabrieli
Gina & Scott Usechek
Kathy & Stephen Young
The Beacon Hill Times
The Boston Guardian
Arthur Murray Dance Center
Beacon Hill Books & Café
Beacon Hill Hotel
Bourque Family Foundation
Canyon Ranch
Chatham Bars Inn
Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Elin Hilderbrand
John Hennessey
Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Maison Esthétique Spa
Omni Boston Hotel
Paul & Maggie Schmid
The Lenox Hotel
The Newbury Hotel
The UMass Club
The Whitney Hotel
Toscano
26th ANNUAL BEACON AWARD
As part of the Diamond Jubilee Year (1922-1997), The Beacon Hill Civic Association instituted an annual Beacon Award to honor those people or groups deserving of particular recognition for significant and sustained contribution to the Beacon Hill community. Such a contribution may include working with children or the elderly in the neighborhood, beautifying local spaces, improving safety on the Hill, or preserving and enhancing the quality of life for residents and businesses alike. The recipient may be an individual, group, committee, business, institution, or organization, and the community is defined as the Beacon Hill neighborhood.
Continuing tradition, we invite nominations from the entire community to help select the recipient of the 2023 Beacon Award. The 2023 Beacon Award will be presented at the BHCA Annual Meeting on May 15, 2023 at the Union Club of Boston. Contact the BHCA office for a nomination form or go to bhcivic.org to download the form.
Upcoming Meetings & Events
Young Friends – Wednesday, February 22nd, 7pm at Carrie Nation
Zoning & Licensing – Wednesday, March 1st, 7pm, via Zoom
First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, March 3rd, 8:30-9:30am at 74 Joy Street Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) to learn more about these events