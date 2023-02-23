Livingstone Named House Chair of Joint Committee on Children, Families and Persons With Disabilities

Rep. Jay Livingstone has been named the House Chair of the Joint Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities.

“I greatly appreciate the faith that Speaker Mariano has put in me by giving me this appointment,” said Rep. Livingstone, “and I look forward to working to improve the social safety net in Massachusetts.”

The Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities, according to the Massachusetts state legislature website, considers “all matters concerning child welfare, juvenile justice, public welfare, and children and adults with physical, developmental or intellectual disabilities” while overseeing the Departments of Children and Families, Developmental Services; Transitional Assistance and Youth Services; the Massachusetts Commissions for the Blind, the Deaf and Hard of Hearing; and the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission.