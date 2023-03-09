Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Hill Civic Association Seeking Member Nominations for its Board of Directors

The 2023 Nominating Committee of the Beacon Hill Civic Association is seeking nominations of BHCA Members who are dedicated to the mission of the BHCA to serve on its Board of Directors.

The Beacon Hill Civic Association (BHCA) was established in 1922 with the mission of protecting Beacon Hill’s historic residential character. Today, the BHCA continues as a volunteer organization that helps preserve and enhance the quality of life on Beacon Hill and advocates for Beacon Hill residents, including zoning, licensing, traffic, parking, and neighborhood cleanliness. Monitoring citywide developments that impact the neighborhood and planning community-building events, both social and informational, are among the organization’s major activities.

Board terms are for one year, commencing after our Annual Meeting in May.

The Nominating Committee will consider involvement with BHCA activities and committees, applicable experience and abilities, commitment to and knowledge of the Beacon Hill neighborhood, availability to commit to monthly meetings and committee responsibilities, and past or current board level experience. We welcome nominations that further the goal of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Nominations may be submitted until Friday, March 17th, 2023 by contacting the BHCA office at [email protected] or (617) 227-1922.

Street sweeping is here!

Street cleaning on Beacon Hill kicked off on March 1 and will run until December 31, 2023. Along with the street sweeping machines come tow trucks for those who forget to check the posted street signs for the sweeping schedule and parking restrictions on the street they park.

However, the City of Boston makes it easy not to forget. Visit boston.gov/departments/public-works/street-sweeping-city to find everything you need to know about the program, including when the streets are cleaned on Beacon Hill and how to sign up for Tow Alerts. These alerts will be sent to those who register the street on which they are normally parked, via email or text message before street sweeping day.

Other options available to residents include downloading the entire street cleaning schedule from the city’s website or calling 311 to find out when the street on which they are parked will be swept, and to report a street that needs to be cleaned. You can also call 311 for information on any street sweeping cancellations.

26th Annual Beacon Award

As part of the Diamond Jubilee Year (1922-1997), The Beacon Hill Civic Association instituted an annual Beacon Award to honor those people or groups deserving of particular recognition for significant and sustained contribution to the Beacon Hill community. Such a contribution may include working with children or the elderly in the neighborhood, beautifying local spaces, improving safety on the Hill, or preserving and enhancing the quality of life for residents and businesses alike. The recipient may be an individual, group, committee, business, institution, or organization, and the community is defined as the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Continuing tradition, we invite nominations from the entire community to help select the recipient of the 2023 Beacon Award. The 2023 Beacon Award will be presented at the BHCA Annual Meeting on May 15, 2023 at the Union Club of Boston. Contact the BHCA office for a nomination form or go to bhcivic.org to download the form. Please fill out a new form for each nomination you have (you may have more than one) and e-mail or mail them to the Beacon Hill Civic Association by Monday, April 10th.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Architecture Committee – Monday, March 13th, 5:30pm, virtual

Board of Directors – Monday, March 13th, 7:00pm, 74 Joy Street