Neighborhood Roundup

Hill House’s Annual Wine Dinner

Hill House will be hosting its annual Wine Dinner on Thursday, March 30, at Beacon Hill Bistro at 25 Charles St. Cocktails will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and sponsorships are available at https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E22709&id=28.

Duckling Day Event Set To Return Sunday, May 14

The Friends of the Public Garden will again partner with the Boston Parks Department for the annual Duckling Day event on Sunday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Every year, hundreds of participating children, dressed as their favorite characters from Robert McCloskey’s classic children’s book, “Make Way for Ducklings,” join the parade led by the Harvard Marching Band. The parade route begins on the Boston Common at the Parkman Bandstand and ends in the Public Garden near the Make Way for Ducklings sculpture.

Playtime on the Common will takes place ahead of the parade and include Interactive Circus Games with Esh Circus Arts; Jenny the Juggler; Peter O’Malley, magician; Jump, climb, and play with Knucklebones; a chance to meet the giant Duck; a visit with the Harvard University Band; a “Make Way for Ducklings” reading station; and a goody bag for every kid filled with Duckling Day-themed items.

The registration fee is $35 per family in advance (before May 12) and $40 per family the day of the event. Each child who registers will receive a special goody bag. Register at https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2022/12/01/ducklingday2023/.

For more information on Duckling Day, visit https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/events/ducklingday/.

WECA To Hold In-Person Meeting on March 9 at Amy Lowell Apartments

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will hold its next meeting in person on Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Amy Lowell Apartments at 65 Martha Road.

Speakers will include Sen. Lydia Edwards, Rep. Jay Livingstone, and District 8 City Councilor Kenzie Bok.

Masks are encouraged.

Emily Sweeney’s Gangland Boston Presentation Rescheduled to March 23

Originally scheduled for Feb. 23, Boston Globe reporter Emily Sweeney will explore Boston’s history of organized crime during a presentation sponsored by West End Museum on Thursday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. at The HUB50 Community Room, 52 Causeway St.

In her presentation, Sweeney will discuss her latest book, “Gangland Boston: A Tour Through the Deadly Streets of Organized Crime.” She will reveal the real-life locations of criminal hangouts and share stories about the mobsters and racketeers who ruled Boston’s underworld, including those with West End ties like Doc Sagansky.

Tickets cost $8 each. To learn more, or to reserve a seat, visit https://thewestendmuseum.org/programs/.

Councilor Bok’s Office Hours

City Councilor Kenzie Bok will be holding office hours on Tuesday, March 21, at Flour Bakery at 209 Cambridge St. in the West End; and on Tuesday, March 28, at Cobblestones at 30 Charles St. on Beacon Hill.

Councilor Bok will also be holding virtual office hours on Wednesday, March 29.

To sign up, visit https://calendly.com/councilor-kenziebok/office-hours-bok?month=2023-03 or call the councilor’s office at 617-635-4225 to place your request.

Free Lessons in American Mahjong Offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m., once every two weeks in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes, ([email protected]).

The Vilna Shul’s Museum Nights on Beacon Hill Series Continues on March 16

The Vilna Shul’s Museum Nights on Beacon Hill series continues on Thursday, March 16, with a tour of the Nichols House Museum; on Thursday, April 20, at the Boston Athenaeum; and on Wednesday, May 17, at the Otis House.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at https://app.donorview.com/Event/EventInfo?prm

Visit vilnashil.org for more information.