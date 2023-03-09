News Briefs

Beware of Social Security-Related Scams

On National Slam the Scam Day and throughout the year, we give you the tools to recognize Social Security-related scams and stop scammers from stealing your money and personal information. Share scam information with your loved ones. Slam the Scam!

Recognize the four basic signs of a scam:

1. Scammers pretend to be from a familiar organization or agency, like the Social Security Administration. They may email attachments with official-looking logos, seals, signatures, or pictures of employee credentials.

2. Scammers mention a problem or a prize. They may say your Social Security number was involved in a crime or ask for personal information to process a benefit increase.

3. Scammers pressure you to act immediately. They may threaten you with arrest or legal action.

4. Scammers tell you to pay using a gift card, prepaid debit card, cryptocurrency, wire or money transfer, or by mailing cash. They may also tell you to transfer your money to a “safe” account.

Ignore scammers and report criminal behavior. Report Social Security-related scams to the SSA Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

Visit www.ssa.gov/scam for more information and follow SSA OIG on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to stay up to date on the latest scam tactics. Repost #SlamtheScam information on social media to keep your friends and family safe.

FEMA Awards Over $1.5 Million to Boston for COVID-19 School Cleaning

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending more than $1.5 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse the City of Boston for the cost of overtime to clean and disinfect public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1,539,097 Public Assistance grant will reimburse the City of Boston for the cost of paying 535 staff some 90,771 hours of overtime to clean and disinfect 130 school buildings during the 2020-2021 school year so that they could be safely opened and operated.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the City of Boston with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and to our success as a nation.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided more than $1.5 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.

FEMA Awards Over $2 Million to City of Boston for COVID-19 Supplies

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending more than $2 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse the City of Boston for the cost of purchasing emergency supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $2,006,134 Public Assistance grant will reimburse the Boston Public Health Commission for the cost of personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies distributed to both its staff and community partners to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The PPE and supplies purchased between March and December 2020 included masks, gloves, safety glasses, face shields, N95 masks, disinfecting wipes and sanitizer.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the Boston Public Health Commission with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and to our success as a nation.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided more than $1.5 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.