Neighborhood Roundup

WECA Meeting Set for April 13 at Amy Lowell Apartments

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will hold its next meeting in person on Thursday, April 13, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Amy Lowell Apartments at 65 Martha Road.

Speakers will include Rep. Jay Livingstone and representatives from ABCD (Action for Boston Community Development).

Masks are encouraged.

West End Branch Library Book Sale Set for Saturday, April 15

The Friends of the West End Library is sponsoring a Book Sale on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West End Branch Library at 151 Cambridge St.

Bags will be supplied, and patrons can fill them with books – one bag for $5, or two bags for $8.

Books and DVDs for all ages available will be available for sale.

Free Lessons in American Mahjong Offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., once every two weeks in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).

Upcoming Concerts at The Vilna Shul

Join The Vilna Shul for “Falling Out of Time: A Conversation” – an exclusive opportunity to hear from composer Osvaldo Golijov and lead musicians Yoni Rechter and Nora Fischer, with a sneak peek of their upcoming performance – on Sunday, April 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. at 18 Phillips St. This concert is presented in partnership with the BSO and Celebrity Series of Boston.

Tickets are $18 each and can be purchased at https://vilnashul.org/events/event/falling-out-of-time-a-conversation.

Also, The Vilna presents the fifth annual “Voices of Humanity” concert – an interfaith performance featuring extraordinary local choral groups with national recognition – on Sunday, May 7, from 3 to 5 p.m. at 18 Phillips St. This concert is co-sponsored by the Old North Church.

Tickets are $25 each general admission, or $18 each for students, and can be purchased at https://vilnashul.org/events/event/voices-of-humanity2.

Visit https://vilnashul.org/events/upcoming to learn about more upcoming programming at The Vilna.

Project Bread’s Walk for Hunger Returns May 7 to the Boston Common

After going virtual for the past three years due to the pandemic, Project Bread’s annual Walk for Hunger returns on Sunday, May 7, from 9-11 a.m., as a three-mile walk around Boston Common, with proceeds benefitting the fight again food insecurity in the Commonwealth.

​The fundraising event, which dates back to 1969 and traditionally takes place on the first Sunday in May, has set a target of $1 million this year.

Visit http://support.projectbread.org/site/TR?fr_id=1490 to register and for more information on the event.

Women’s Lunch Place Annual Fundraiser Set for May 12 at Park Plaza Hotel

Women’s Lunch Place will celebrate our 12th annual eat LUNCH give fundraiser at the Grand Ballroom, Park Plaza Hotel, 50 Park Plaza, on Friday, May 12, at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

​At this dynamic networking event, business professionals from Greater Boston will gather to celebrate 40 years of Women’s Lunch Place and the leaders who share its vision, give back to their community and make an indelible impact on the women that the organization serves.

This special luncheon includes a meal, raffle, and the opportunity to hear about the great work and mission of WLP from some of Boston’s brightest women leaders.

Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/eat-lunch-give? to reserve your seat for the event.

Duckling Day Event Set to Return Mother’s Day

The Friends of the Public Garden will again partner with the Boston Parks Department for the annual Duckling Day event on Sunday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Every year, hundreds of participating children, dressed as their favorite characters from Robert McCloskey’s classic children’s book, “Make Way for Ducklings,” join the parade led by the Harvard Marching Band. The parade route begins on the Boston Common at the Parkman Bandstand and ends in the Public Garden near the Make Way for Ducklings sculpture.

​Playtime on the Common will takes place ahead of the parade and include Interactive Circus Games with Esh Circus Arts; Jenny the Juggler; Peter O’Malley, magician; Jump, climb, and play with Knucklebones; a chance to meet the giant Duck; a visit with the Harvard University Band; a “Make Way for Ducklings” reading station; and a goody bag for every kid filled with Duckling Day-themed items.

The registration fee is $35 per family in advance (before May 12) and $40 per family the day of the event. Each child who registers will receive a special goody bag. Register at https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2022/12/01/ducklingday2023/.

For more information on Duckling Day, visit https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/events/ducklingday/.

Mozart and Haydn at King’s Chapel on Sunday, May 21

Crescendo Productions presents the music of Haydn and Mozart brought to life by renowned Viennese fortepianist Daniel Adam Maltz on Sunday, May 21, at 5 p.m. at King’s Chapel at 58 Tremont St.

Maltz is in demand worldwide with 50 tour dates per year and hosts Classical Cake, the podcast about Viennese classical music and culture. He specializes in Wiener Klassik (Viennese Classicism), especially the works of Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven, and performs on Viennese fortepianos typical of their time. He studied historical performance at the Royal Academy of Music in London and the Universität für Musik und darstellende Kunst in Vienna.

The program will include Sonata in Ib Major, Hob. XVI:25 by Joseph Haydn; Sonata in F Major, K. 332 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; Sonata in F Major, Hob. XVI:23 by Haydn; and Sonata in C Major, K. 330 by Mozart.

The price of admission for the event is discretionary , but there are suggested donations for guests of $10, $15, and $25, respectively. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mozart-and-haydn-at-kings-chapel-tickets-607624580477?aff=ebdssbdestsearch to reserve your spot at the event.

For more information on other upcoming events presented by Crescendo Productions, visit https://www.crescendoproductions-arts.com.