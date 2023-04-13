RFP for Proposed Redevelopment of West End Branch Library Published

The city has published its Request for Proposals (RFP) for the redevelopment of the West End Branch Library.

​The city is proposing the redevelopment of the site of library, which opened in the 1960s, into a mixed-use development expected to include a new ground-floor space for the library itself, along with multiple floors of primarily income-restricted, affordable housing above.

The West End Branch Library.

​The full RFP document can be accessed at the city’s project page (https://www.boston.gov/buildinghousing/west-end-library-housing-public-assets), as well as at the Mayor’s Office of Housing (MOH) directory of active RFPs at https://www.boston.gov/departments/housing/requests-proposals. All applications will be due to the Mayor’s Office of Housing (MOH) by 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 15.

​Additionally, MOH, in partnership with other city staff,will be hosting a virtual Applicants Conference on Friday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This public meeting will offer an opportunity to field questions and receive clarifications from potential applicants regarding their respective RFPs. Anyone is welcome to attend this virtual meeting and can pre-register for it now by following links on the aforementioned project page.

​“On behalf of MOH and the City of Boston, I want to express my sincere appreciation for everyone who has joined our community process at any point along the road to this moment,” Joe Backer, MOH senior development officer, wrote in an email. “The RFP that has been released represents the vision of this community for a deeply impactful new building that will deliver multiple public benefits, and the document is so much stronger as a direct result of the months of participation that so many of you gave.”