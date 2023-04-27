News

Chestnuts Friends Over Fifty Keeping Busy

by  •  • 0 Comments
The Chestnuts Friends Over Fifty recently gathered at a member’s home on Joy Street on Beacon Hill.
From left to right are members Genean Stec, Jin Brown, Wendy Oleksiak, Jeanne Jepsen, Cindy Sullivan,
Paige Lescure, Elizabeth Angelino, and Patricia Butler (Not pictured: Martha McAllister.) This was a
“Chestnuts Small Spots” event, which gathers a smaller group of between six and 12 women for more intimate conversations. The Chestnuts Friends Over Fifty is a social group that operates September through May, bringing together women from Boston neighborhoods. For more information, email [email protected]

