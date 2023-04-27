News Chestnuts Friends Over Fifty Keeping Busy by Beacon Hill Times Staff • April 27, 2023 • 0 Comments The Chestnuts Friends Over Fifty recently gathered at a member’s home on Joy Street on Beacon Hill.From left to right are members Genean Stec, Jin Brown, Wendy Oleksiak, Jeanne Jepsen, Cindy Sullivan,Paige Lescure, Elizabeth Angelino, and Patricia Butler (Not pictured: Martha McAllister.) This was a“Chestnuts Small Spots” event, which gathers a smaller group of between six and 12 women for more intimate conversations. The Chestnuts Friends Over Fifty is a social group that operates September through May, bringing together women from Boston neighborhoods. For more information, email [email protected]