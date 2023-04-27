News Briefs

WECA ‘Love Your Block’ Event Set for April 29

The West End Civic Association (WECA) is holding a “Love Your Block” event on Saturday ,April 29. Volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. to clean up The Greatest Neighborhood Park at Nashua Street and Martha Road.

For information, contact Duane Lucia at [email protected] or 617-416-0718.

‘Songs Transcending the Natural World’ Concert Set for April 30 at First Church Boston

First Church Boston Choral Ensemble presents “Songs Transcending the Natural World,” a concert featuring a varied set of works by Herush, Narverud, Esěnvalds, Runestad, Gjeilo and Chilcott, with piano four hands, string quartet and jazz trio, on Sunday, April 30, at 5 p.m. at First Church in Boston at 66 Marlborough St.

The concert, funded in part by the Collins Family Fund and conducted by Director of Music Gigi Mitchell-Velasco, is free and open to the public.

Upcoming Concert at The Vilna Shul

The Vilna Shul presents the fifth annual “Voices of Humanity” concert – an interfaith performance featuring extraordinary local choral groups with national recognition – on Sunday, May 7, from 3 to 5 p.m. at 18 Phillips St. This concert is co-sponsored by the Old North Church.

Tickets are $25 each general admission, or $18 each for students, and can be purchased at https://vilnashul.org/events/event/voices-of-humanity2.

Visit https://vilnashul.org/events/upcoming to learn about more upcoming programming at The Vilna.

Project Bread’s Walk for Hunger Returns May 7 to the Boston Common

After going virtual for the past three years due to the pandemic, Project Bread’s annual Walk for Hunger returns on Sunday, May 7, from 9-11 a.m., as a three-mile walk around Boston Common, with proceeds benefitting the fight again food insecurity in the Commonwealth.

The fundraising event, which dates back to 1969 and traditionally takes place on the first Sunday in May, has set a target of $1 million this year.

Visit http://support.projectbread.org/site to register and for more information on the event.

Duckling Day Event Set to Return Mother’s Day

The Friends of the Public Garden will again partner with the Boston Parks Department for the annual Duckling Day event on Sunday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Every year, hundreds of participating children, dressed as their favorite characters from Robert McCloskey’s classic children’s book, “Make Way for Ducklings,” join the parade led by the Harvard Marching Band. The parade route begins on the Boston Common at the Parkman Bandstand and ends in the Public Garden near the Make Way for Ducklings sculpture.

Playtime on the Common will takes place ahead of the parade and include Interactive Circus Games with Esh Circus Arts; Jenny the Juggler; Peter O’Malley, magician; Jump, climb, and play with Knucklebones; a chance to meet the giant Duck; a visit with the Harvard University Band; a “Make Way for Ducklings” reading station; and a goody bag for every kid filled with Duckling Day-themed items.

The registration fee is $35 per family in advance (before May 12) and $40 per family the day of the event. Each child who registers will receive a special goody bag. Register at https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2022/12/01/ducklingday2023/.

For more information on Duckling Day, visit https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/events/ducklingday/.

Women’s Lunch Place Annual Fundraiser Set for May 12

Women’s Lunch Place will celebrate our 12th annual eat LUNCH give fundraiser at the Grand Ballroom, Park Plaza Hotel, 50 Park Plaza, on Friday, May 12, at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

At this dynamic networking event, business professionals from Greater Boston will gather to celebrate 40 years of Women’s Lunch Place and the leaders who share its vision, give back to their community and make an indelible impact on the women that the organization serves.

This special luncheon includes a meal, raffle, and the opportunity to hear about the great work and mission of WLP from some of Boston’s brightest women leaders.

Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/eat-lunch-give? to reserve your seat for the event.

Wu Announces Neighborhood Coffee Hours

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2023 Neighborhood Coffee Hour Series in partnership with Dunkin’ in parks citywide.

Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours are a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor and staff from City departments about open space and their neighborhoods. Through these conversations, and a suggestion box at each site, Mayor Wu looks forward to hearing how the City of Boston can improve upon parks, public areas, and City services.

Participants will enjoy Dunkin’ Iced Coffee and assorted Dunkin’ Munchkins Donut Hole Treats along with fresh fruit from Star Market. Additional support is provided by City Express courier service. Each family in attendance will receive a free flowering plant from the Parks Department, while supplies last. Residents at each event will also be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin.’

All coffee hours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., weather permitting, including City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, on Friday, May 19; and the Commonwealth Avenue Mall (Arlington Street entrance), 15 Commonwealth Ave. for Back Bay/Beacon Hill, on Wednesday, June 21.

For more information and updates on possible rain locations, contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at 617-635-4505 or @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or by visiting boston.gov/parks.

Mozart and Haydn at King’s Chapel on Sunday, May 21

Crescendo Productions presents the music of Haydn and Mozart brought to life by renowned Viennese fortepianist Daniel Adam Maltz on Sunday, May 21, at 5 p.m. at King’s Chapel at 58 Tremont St.

Maltz is in demand worldwide with 50 tour dates per year and hosts Classical Cake, the podcast about Viennese classical music and culture. He specializes in Wiener Klassik (Viennese Classicism), especially the works of Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven, and performs on Viennese fortepianos typical of their time. He studied historical performance at the Royal Academy of Music in London and the Universität für Musik und darstellende Kunst in Vienna.

The program will include Sonata in Ib Major, Hob. XVI:25 by Joseph Haydn; Sonata in F Major, K. 332 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; Sonata in F Major, Hob. XVI:23 by Haydn; and Sonata in C Major, K. 330 by Mozart.

The price of admission for the event is discretionary , but there are suggested donations for guests of $10, $15, and $25, respectively. Visit www.crescendoproductions-arts.com to reserve your spot at the event, or for more information on other upcoming events presented by Crescendo Productions.

Free Lessons in American Mahjong Offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., once every two weeks in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).

Pickle Ball Group Lessons Offered on the Common

Pickle ball group lessons are offered on Monday-Wednesday, May 1-3, from 11 a.m. to noon at the pickle ball/(tennis) court on the Boston Common.

Register and pay in person $50 for all three sessions, or

$20 per single session. Paddles and balls will be provided, and

lessons continue on a weekly basis until the end of October.

Call 585-448-2005or email [email protected] for more information.

Hill House’s Annual Meeting Set for May 16

Hill House will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, May 16, at the Firehouse at 127 Mt. Vernon St. Cocktails will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.

R.S.V.P. requested to Katy by May 10 by calling 617-227-5838 ext. 102, or by emailing [email protected]