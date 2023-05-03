Neighborhood Roundup

Upcoming Concert at The Vilna Shul

The Vilna Shul presents the fifth annual “Voices of Humanity” concert – an interfaith performance featuring extraordinary local choral groups with national recognition – on Sunday, May 7, from 3 to 5 p.m. at 18 Phillips St. This concert is co-sponsored by the Old North Church.

Tickets are $25 each general admission, or $18 each for students, and can be purchased at https://vilnashul.org/events/event/voices-of-humanity2.

Visit https://vilnashul.org/events/upcoming to learn about more upcoming programming at The Vilna.

Project Bread’s Walk for Hunger Returns May 7 to the Boston Common

After going virtual for the past three years due to the pandemic, Project Bread’s annual Walk for Hunger returns on Sunday, May 7, from 9-11 a.m., as a three-mile walk around Boston Common, with proceeds benefitting the fight again food insecurity in the Commonwealth.

The fundraising event, which dates back to 1969 and traditionally takes place on the first Sunday in May, has set a target of $1 million this year.

Visit http://support.projectbread.org/site/ to register and for more information on the event.

WECA Meeting Set for May 11 at Amy Lowell Apartments

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will hold its next meeting in-person on Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Amy Lowell Apartments at 65 Martha Road.

The guest speaker will be City Council President Ed Flynn, City Councilor, District 2.

Masks are encouraged.

West End ‘Green Corridor’ Listening Session on May 12

The West End Civic Association (WECA) Greenspace Committee has completed three community listening sessions to study a ‘Green Corridor,’ which would connect the Esplanade to the Greenway.

The sessions were conducted in partnership with the UMass Amherst Landscape Architecture Department and will be presented on Friday, May 12, at 11 a.m. at the Hub House community room on Causeway Street. The public is welcome to attend; responses will be collected and refreshments served. For more information, contact Duane Lucia at 617-416-0718

Hill House’s Annual Meeting Set for May 16

Hill House will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, May 16, at the Firehouse at 127 Mt. Vernon St. Cocktails will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.

R.S.V.P. requested to Katy by May 10 by calling 617-227-5838 ext. 102, or by emailing [email protected]

Mozart and Haydn at King’s Chapel on Sunday, May 21

Crescendo Productions presents the music of Haydn and Mozart brought to life by renowned Viennese fortepianist Daniel Adam Maltz on Sunday, May 21, at 5 p.m. at King’s Chapel at 58 Tremont St.

Maltz is in demand worldwide with 50 tour dates per year and hosts Classical Cake, the podcast about Viennese classical music and culture. He specializes in Wiener Klassik (Viennese Classicism), especially the works of Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven, and performs on Viennese fortepianos typical of their time. He studied historical performance at the Royal Academy of Music in London and the Universität für Musik und darstellende Kunst in Vienna.

The program will include Sonata in Ib Major, Hob. XVI:25 by Joseph Haydn; Sonata in F Major, K. 332 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; Sonata in F Major, Hob. XVI:23 by Haydn; and Sonata in C Major, K. 330 by Mozart.

The price of admission for the event is discretionary , but there are suggested donations for guests of $10, $15, and $25, respectively. Visit www.crescendoproductions-arts.com to reserve your spot at the event, or for more information on other upcoming events presented by Crescendo Productions.

Open Newbury Set to Return July 2

Newbury Street will again be closed to vehicle traffic every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from July 2 to Oct. 15 for the return of Open Newbury, according to the city.

The route will be the same as previous years, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and adjacent streets, with enforcement beginning at 5 a.m. Signs will be posted informing drivers of the change.

Since the city first piloted Open Newbury Street in 2016, it has returned and grown every year (with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic.). Thousands of people have enjoyed food, shopping, and dining in the street since the program’s inception.

“The Back Bay Association is pleased that Open Newbury will welcome pedestrians, shoppers, diners and visitors to Boston’s iconic Newbury Street for more than three months of Sundays,” Meg Mainzer-Cohen, president and executive director of the Back Bay Association, said in a press release. “Many retailers, restaurant owners and businesses have quantified the success of Open Newbury, that led to increased sales, customer engagement and an overall creative use experience of this public way.”

Visit https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/FMfcgzGsmNZDkqPgWqTWwLlvFTZLGQbd for more information on Open Newbury.

Free Lessons in American Mahjong at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., once every two weeks in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).