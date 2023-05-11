News Briefs

Eating to Avoid a Diet

Dr. William Li will speak about the latest groundbreaking research on how food can be used to improve your metabolism and health. By selecting the right foods, older people can regain the metabolism that they had in their twenties. Food can be used to prevent and fight diseases like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and autoimmune disease. Dr. Li will share new discoveries about health that tell us what to eat, when to eat, and how to eat … to beat the need for a diet. Participants can order a signed copy of Dr. Li’s newest book, Eat to Beat Your Diet, Burn Fat, Heal Your Metabolism, and Live Longer.

William W. Li, MD, is an internationally renowned physician, scientist and author of the New York Times bestseller “Eat to Beat Disease: The New Science of How Your Body Can Heal Itself.” His groundbreaking research has led to the development of more than 30 new medical treatments that impact care for more than 70 diseases including diabetes, blindness, heart disease and obesity. His TED Talk, “Can We Eat to Starve Cancer?” has garnered more than 11 million views. Dr. Li is President and Medical Director of the Angiogenesis Foundation, and he is leading global initiatives on food as medicine.

This Zoom webinar is presented by the Boston Public Library in partnership with Beacon Hill Village as part of its Living Well Ending Well series. Registration required online or by calling Beacon Hill Village at 617-723-9713. Registrants will receive a Zoom link the day before the event.