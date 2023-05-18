Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

June First Friday Coffee Hour

City Council President Ed Flynn will be our guest at our First Friday Coffee Hour on June 2nd at 8:30am at 74 Joy Street. Come with your questions and thoughts about issues important to you on Beacon Hill.

2023 Annual Appeal

Thank you to those who have already responded to our 2023 Annual Appeal. Your support of our appeal allows us to continue our important work as advocates for our historic neighborhood. If you have not responded yet, we look forward to hearing from you. You can also make your donation at bhcivic.org.

BHCA Seeks Assistant to the Executive Director

We are seeking an Assistant to the Executive Director to help carry out the association’s mission, which is to preserve and enhance the quality of life on Beacon Hill. The candidate should be friendly and outgoing, and enjoy working with volunteers, BHCA members and Beacon Hill residents. They should be highly motivated with excellent organizational skills and attention to detail, self-directed, able to juggle multiple tasks and be comfortable with database systems. This is a full-time position, and the annual starting salary is the low $40s. For more information, please contact Patricia Tully at [email protected]

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

First Friday Coffee Hour, Friday, June 2nd, 74 Joy Street. Invited Guest – City Council President Ed Flynn

Streets & Sidewalks – Tuesday, June 6th, 5:30pm via Zoom

Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, June 7th, 7pm via Zoom

Board of Directors, Monday, June 12th, 7pm, 74 Joy Street

For details and zoom information on any of these meetings, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.