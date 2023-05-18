Rep. Michlewitz Endorses Durkan for City Council

Ways & Means Chairman and State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz has endorsed Sharon Durkan for Boston City Council District 8.

“I am proud to endorse our next City Councilor Sharon Durkan,” said Rep. Michlewitz. “Sharon’s strong advocacy for safer streets, improved infrastructure, and reliable public transit will make her an invaluable asset in the Council and a strong partner of the State House. With Sharon’s passion and unwavering dedication to enhancing the quality of life in District 8, I have full confidence that she will be an outstanding councilor and collaborator.”

Of earning Rep. Michlewitz’s endorsement, Durkan said, “I’m honored to have the support of Chairman Aaron Michlewitz. Rep. Michlewitz has been a fierce leader for our communities and champion for affordable housing, accessibility, quality of life, and issues that matter to all our neighborhoods. I would be honored to get the chance to partner with him and the State House to ensure District 8 and our shared communities are aligned on a vision for a more affordable, resilient, and green District 8!”

Added Durkan: “I’m running for Boston City Council, District 8, because I want to make a real impact on the issues that matter most to Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Mission Hill, the West End and Fenway. Since I moved to Boston, I have found my passion in building relationships across my community, listening to my neighbors, and advocating for all residents. I am running for City Council because it will allow me to apply these skills and make a real difference.”