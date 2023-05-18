Traffic Advisory for May 17- May 21

Events happening in the City of Boston this week will bring some parking restrictions and street closures. People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Downtown

Youth Pride Parade – Saturday, May 20, 2023

The Youth Pride will take place over the following – named streets: on Cambridge Street, straight onto Tremont Street, right onto Park Street, left onto Beacon Street, right onto Bowdoin Street, left onto Cambridge Street, through City Hall Plaza, right onto Congress Street, left into Adams Park, through Quincy Market Area, crossing over Surface Road to the Greenway. Parade will take place on sidewalks but the volume of participants may impact traffic in the area.

West End

Canal Street Pedestrian Way for Playoffs – Friday, May 19, 2023

The Mayor’s Office will be hosting a pedestrian only event on Canal Street so fans can gather and celebrate in a car free environment. This event will be repeated for both the Celtics as they progress through the playoffs. Parking restrictions and street closures will occur on the following street:

Canal Street, Both sides, from Rip Valenti Way to Causeway Street