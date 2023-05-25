WLP Annual Fundraiser Returns To Park Plaza Hotel

Women’s Lunch Place celebrated its 12th annual eat LUNCH give fundraiser on Friday, May 12, at the Grand Ballroom in the Park Plaza Hotel.

The event was a celebration of the tireless work for the city’s homeless women that the Back Bay women’s shelter has performed in the four decades since its inception in November of 1982, as well as a networking event for companies, groups, and individuals interested in supporting WLP’s mission.

This year’s fundraiser also honored the inaugural members of the Presidents’ Council, , all former board members of WLP, including many prominent, local business leaders from the past 40 years.

The event raised over $300,000 for women experiencing poverty, hunger, and homelessness.

To learn more about WLP, visit womenslunchplace.org.