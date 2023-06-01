Drs. Gurnon Hill Twins Graduate From Tufts Veterinary School

Special to the Times

Emilie and Sarah Gurnon, the 26-year-old identical-twin daughters of Jack and Cassie Gurnon, owners of Charles Street Supply, graduated on Sunday May 22, from Tufts Veterinary School in Grafton. The Gurnon sisters are both now Doctors of Veterinary Medicine (DVM).

Both Gurnon sisters are lifelong Beacon Hill residents and attended the Spruce Street Nursery School and The Advent School.

Emilie and Sarah Gurnon.

Emilie and Sarah were living in Worcester for the past four years while attending veterinary school in nearby Worcester, except for during the pandemic when both of them temporarily moved home. After graduating, Sarah will be taking part in a three-year internship at MIT for research, while Emilie will be spending the summer doing avian research in New Hampshire.

“It’s been a long road, but they’re both really happy, healthy, smart, and kind, and what they like,” said Jack. “We’re so thrilled that they grew up on Beacon Hill. They had a great start, and now, look at them go.”