Sharon Durkan, Candidate for Boston City Council District 8, Racks Up Local Endorsements

Sharon Durkan is racking up endorsements in her second month of campaigning for the seat formerly held by Kenzie Bok. This month, Sharon earned the endorsements of State Senator Lydia Edwards, Former Councilor Josh Zakim, and the Ward 5 Democratic Committee.

“Sharon is a community activist, advocate, leader, and trusted friend,” said State Senator Lydia Edwards. “Sharon’s years of organizing as Ward 5 Chair and proven dedication to housing, climate, and environmental justice makes her the perfect choice to represent District 8. With Sharon’s expertise and dedication, our community will be well represented and fought for in all her work. I wholeheartedly endorse her for City Council and look forward to partnering with her in the State Senate for our shared communities.”

“I’m honored to have the support of my friend Lydia Edwards,” said Sharon Durkan. “Senator Edwards is a public servant I have admired for a long time and gotten a chance to work closely with as Chair of the Boston Ward 5 Dems.”

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Sharon for years, and I have been consistently impressed by her dedication to the district and her unwavering commitment to serving the community as ward 5 chair,” said Former Councilor Josh Zakim. “There is no better person to represent the diverse population of district 8. Sharon’s experience as a renter gives her a distinct perspective on affordable housing. I’m confident Sharon will be a champion for reliable transit and safe streets, climate justice and improved mental healthcare access.”

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of Former Councilor Zakim, whom I have had the privilege of knowing for years,” said Durkan. “With his invaluable support, I am confident in our ability to continue to best serve the needs and aspirations of District 8 residents.”

“I am so proud to have earned the unanimous endorsement of the Ward 5 Dems, the committee that I call home and has rooted me in grassroots politics in Boston,” said Sharon.

This announcement builds upon endorsements made by Rep. Jay Livingstone, Former District 8 City Councilor Kenzie Bok, and UNITE HERE Local 26. Sharon is running to represent District 8 on the Boston City Council, which includes Back Bay, Beacon Hill, West End, Mission Hill, Audubon Circle and Fenway–Kenmore.

To learn more about Sharon Durkan and her campaign, visit sharondurkan.com or connect with her on Twitter, or Instagram.