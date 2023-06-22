Neighborhood Roundup

Meeting on Proposed Charlesbank Landing on the Esplanade Set for June 22

The Esplanade Association will unveil the design plans and timeline for Charlesbank Landing on the Esplanade, which will include a year-round pavilion and visitors center, at a public meeting taking place on Thursday, June 22, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the West End Branch Library at 151 Cambridge St., as well as via Zoom.

Refreshments, on-site childcare, and translation services will be provided at the meeting. R.S.V.P. at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/charlesbank-landing-public-meeting-tickets-648370161607?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Community Boating Summer Kickoff Lawn and Dock Party Set June 24

Community Boating Inc. will hold its Summer Kickoff Lawn and Dock Party on Saturday, June 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Community Boating Docks on the Esplanade.

The event will feature live music, lawn games, an open bar (beer and hard seltzer), a Food Truck (food available for purchase), raffles, free Richie’s slush, and more. Complimentary non-alcoholic beverages will be provided by Polar Beverages.

All guests will be entered to win an Adult Program Full Year Membership and a one-of-a-kind Sea Bag tote made with a CBI sail. Two winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $40 (plus a $2.99 fee) each while admission for children ages 10-17 is $15 (with a $1.74 fee) each. Visit https://www.community-boating.org/events/summer-kickoff-lawn-and-dock-party/ to purchase tickets and for more information on the event.

Hidden Spaces of the Nichols House Tour, June 24

The Nichols House Museum presents its Hidden Spaces of the Nichols House Tour on

Saturday, June 24, from 1 to 2 p.m. at 55 Mt. Vernon St.

What did it take to make the house run in the Victorian era? How do staff manage its preservation today? Peek into rooms and spaces not usually on view, take the back stairs, and explore over 200 years of this old house’s secrets.

This tour lasts approximately one hour, and visitors will take three flights of stairs.

Admission is $20 per person general admission and free for museum members. Visit https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/nicholshousemuseum/items/320988/calendar/2023/06/?flow=376571&full-items=yes&back=https://www.nicholshousemuseum.org/visit/&a=yes to register.

Brahmins and Bohemians Beacon Hill Walking Tour Set for July 19

The Nichols House Museum presents its Brahmins and Bohemians Beacon Hill Walking Tour on Wednesday, July 19, kicking off at 5:30 p.m. at the museum at 55 Mount Vernon St.

Beacon Hill at the turn of the 20th century was inhabited by artists and activists, plumbers and politicians, recent immigrants and longtime residents. This diverse mix made the neighborhood a fascinating place to call home. On this walking tour we’ll share stories of unconventional women, LGBTQ+ communities, and the moment when the Hill was the most avant-garde spot in the city.

This tour, which will last approximately 90 minutes, will be on the sidewalks of Beacon Hill. Expect to encounter hilly terrain and uneven pavement.

Admission for the tour is $20 per Nichols House Museum member, or $25 for non-members. Space is limited.

Visit https://www.nicholshousemuseum.org/events/brahmins-and-bohemians/ to reserve your spot and for more information on the event.

Esplanade Association’s Summer Dock Party Returns July 20

The Esplanade Association will hold its 12th annual Summer Dock Party on Thursday, July 20, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Community Boating Inc. and at Eliot Memorial Garden on the Esplanade.

Approximately 400 guests will enjoy a sunset dinner and drinks, as well as dancing to a live DJ at Community Boating, Inc. The funds raised at this year’s event will support the Esplanade Association’s work to revitalize, enhance, program, and maintain the park, while providing the community with free summer programming. This year’s event co-chairs are Lilly Beck, Matt Ostrow, and Harris Rosenheim.

Tickets cost $129 each until July 10 (after that, they go up in price); this price includes dinner, open bar, and a door prize ticket. Visit https://one.bidpal.net/dockparty/ticketing(details:ticketing-summary) to purchase tickets.

Free Lessons in American Mahjong Offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).