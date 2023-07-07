BLO Brings Free Orchestral Music to the DCR Hatch Memorial Shell and Boston Neighborhoods

Special to the Times

Boston Landmarks Orchestra (BLO), under the direction of Music Director Christopher Wilkins, brings its annual summer series of free, live orchestral concerts to the iconic DCR Hatch Memorial Shell on the Esplanade, with a special focus on concerts in Dorchester, Roxbury, Hyde Square, and Chelsea. Rooted in the mission “we build community through great music,” Landmarks Orchestra is thrilled to present a concert series of free events which showcase a diversity of music and cultures. Programming this summer celebrates an increased commitment to programming music by underrepresented composers and artists.

Music Director Christopher Wilkins says, “The 2023 season is filled with music everyone can enjoy. On the Hatch Shell series, we’re thrilled to work with Grammy Award–winning drummer and composer Terri Lyne Carrington, celebrating the symphonic legacy of Black American women during the NAACP’s national convention. With the Landmarks Orchestra’s Artist-in-Residence Fabiola Méndez, we continue our fruitful partnership with the Hyde Square Task Force. Other highlights include the premiere of a co-commissioned work by Brian Raphael Nabors on our annual “Green” Concert; George Gershwin’s An American in Paris; Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez for guitar and orchestra; and Violin Concerto in G composed by Joseph Bologne, subject of the new film, Chevalier. Most importantly, performing in Boston’s neighborhoods brings our mission front and center, celebrating Boston’s diverse culture and history through live orchestral performances.”

2023 Summer Concerts and Events

ASL interpreters will be present at many performances; see the website for current details.

Green Concert

Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 7p.m. ET | Hatch Shell

July 19th at the Hatch Shell is the annual “Green Concert” with works celebrating nature, including “Appalachian Spring” and a new piece from Brian Nabors, “Upon Daybreak”, co-commissioned by Landmarks Orchestra.

BLO, Christopher Wilkins, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op. 43

Lili Boulanger On a Spring Morning

Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring

Ethel Smyth On the Cliffs of Cornwall

Brian Raphael Nabors Upon Daybreak (Landmarks Orchestra co-commission)

Franz Liszt Les Préludes

SEEN/UNSEEN:

Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 7p.m. ET | Hatch Shell

The Symphonic Legacy of Black American Women

Featuring Terri Lyne Carrington, guest artist and co-curator

Coinciding with the NAACP’s conference in Boston, the July 26 concert at the Hatch Shell brings a special focus to celebrating the symphonic legacy of Black American women and their compositions. GRAMMY® award-winning drummer, producer and educator, Terri Lyne Carrington joins Landmarks as a guest curator and performer.

BLO, Christopher Wilkins, conductor

Louise Toppin, soprano

Shirley Graham Tom-Tom: Overture and Excerpts, orchestrated David Kempers

Florence Price Dances in the Canebrakes, orchestrated William Grant Still

Undine Smith Moore Three Love Songs from Scenes from the Life of a Martyr, To the Memory of Martin Luther King Jr.

Mary Lou Williams Zodiac Suite (excerpts)

Nkeiru Okoye Voices Shouting Out

Valerie Coleman Umoja: Anthem of Unity

Courtney Bryan Footsteps of a Queen

Terri Lyne Carrington Seen/Unseen

Community Day in Chelsea

Saturday, July 29, 2023, 1 – 4p.m. | PORT Park 99 Marginal St, Chelsea

Join Landmarks Orchestra for a day of family fun! We’re hosting a Community Day in Chelsea at PORT Park on July 29th. Hosted by José Massó, this will be a family-friendly event featuring music, entertainment, family-friendly activities and more.

American Virtuoso: An American in Paris & Dvořák Cello Concerto

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, 7pm ET | Hatch Shell

On August 2, at the Hatch Shell, this concert features American gems such as George Gershwin’s An American in Paris and three dance episodes from Leonard Bernstein’s On the Town, along with a special prelude concert with Four Strings Academy.

BLO, Christopher Wilkins, conductor

Tommy Mesa, cello

Prelude: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson Sinfonietta: Allegro furioso (3rd movement)

Four Strings Academy

Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Three Dance Episodes

George Chadwick Symphony No. 2: Allegretto scherzando

George Gershwin An American in Paris, critical edition edited Mark Clague

Antonín Dvořák Cello Concerto in B Minor, op. 104, Tommy Mesa, cello

Mozart and More

Thursday, Aug. 10, venue & time TBA; Friday, Aug. 11, venue & time TBA; Saturday, Aug. 12, 7p.m. ET | Hatch Shell

Two neighborhood concerts will take place on August 10 and August 11. Both concerts will feature the same program of the August 12 Hatch Shell concert.

These concerts pair Mozart and Joseph Bologne, subject of the new film, Chevalier, and features composers who have overcome challenges in their lives. Featuring a special piece from Artist-in-Residence, Fabiola Méndez and her collaboration with students from Hyde Square Task Force, alongside violinist Mariana Green-Hill, and guitarist Zaira Meneses. Hosted by José Massó.

BLO, Christopher Wilkins, conductor

José Massó, host

Fabiola Méndez, cuatro and vocalist

Mariana Green-Hill, violin

Zaira Meneses, guitar

Young Musicians and Dancers of the Hyde Square Task Force

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Puerto Rican Overture

Fanny Mendelssohn Overture in C Major

Joseph Boulogne Violin Concerto in G

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 “Haffner”

Roberto Sierra “Guaracha” from Serenata for Chamber Orchestra

Fabiola Méndez and students from Hyde Square Task Force

Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez

Dance Night: Beethoven to Gottschalk

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, 7pm ET | Hatch Shell

The final performance at the Hatch Shell on August 23 is Landmarks Annual “Dance Night” featuring Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 and Tchaikovsky’s The Sleeping Beauty, along with performances from Jean Appolon Expressions, Sayat Nova Dance Company, and Principal Dancer of Boston Ballet, Chyrstyn Mariah Fentroy.

BLO, Christopher Wilkins, conductor

Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival

Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major, op. 92

Tchaikovsky, Aurora’s Wedding from Sleeping Beauty, danced by Chyrstyn Mariah Fentroy

Toto Bissainthe Dey

Kareem Roustom Armenian Dances, Jean Appolon Expressions

Hershy Kay Cakewalk: Concert Suite Sayat Nova

Boston Landmarks Orchestra was founded in 2001 by conductor and community advocate Charles Ansbacher. The orchestra is comprised of many of the area’s finest professional musicians. In its earliest years, the orchestra performed in such historically important settings as Fenway Park, the USS CONSTITUTION pier, Jamaica Pond, Franklin Park, Copley Square, Boston Common, and other landmark locations. Since 2007, its principal home has been at the DCR’s Hatch Memorial Shell. For more history visit landmarksorchestra.org.