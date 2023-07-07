Neighborhood Roundup

WECA Meeting Set for July 13 at Amy Lowell Apartments

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will hold its next meeting in person on Thursday, July 13, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Amy Lowell Apartments at 65 Martha Road.

Speakers will be the two candidates for the District 8 City Council seat: Sharon Durkan and Montez Haywood. NOTE: The Special Election for this seat will be held Tuesday, July 25.

Masks are encouraged.

Virtual Candidates Forum for At-Large City Council Set for July 13

The Boston Wards 4 and 5 Democratic Committees will be hosting a virtual candidate forum for the Boston City Council At-Large race on Thursday, July 13, at 6:30 p.m.

R.S.V.P. to attend at http://bostoncitycouncilat-large2023.eventbrite.com/.

Free Summer Programming Continues at Myrtle Street Playground

Friends of Myrtle Street Playground will continue its summer programming season on Thursdays starting at 4 p.m., including a visit from a Boston Fire Department firetruck and an ice cream truck on July 13; a concert with Evan from Music at the Blissful on July 20; NEMPAC Disney Dance on July 27; Jenny the Juggler sponsored by the Park Street School on Aug. 3; magician BJ Hickman on Aug. 10; Bubbles McGee on Aug. 17; and Color Me Funky face painting on Aug. 24.

​Visit myrtlestreetplayground.org for more information on the Friends of the Myrtle Street Playground.

Brahmins and Bohemians Beacon Hill Walking Tour Set for Wednesday, July 19

The Nichols House Museum presents its Brahmins and Bohemians Beacon Hill Walking Tour on Wednesday, July 19, kicking off at 5:30 p.m. at the museum at 55 Mount Vernon St.

​Beacon Hill at the turn of the 20th century was inhabited by artists and activists, plumbers and politicians, recent immigrants and longtime residents. This diverse mix made the neighborhood a fascinating place to call home. On this walking tour we’ll share stories of unconventional women, LGBTQ+ communities, and the moment when the Hill was the most avant-garde spot in the city.

This tour, which will last approximately 90 minutes, will be on the sidewalks of Beacon Hill. Expect to encounter hilly terrain and uneven pavement.

Admission for the tour is $20 per Nichols House Museum member, or $25 for non-members. Space is limited.

Visit https://www.nicholshousemuseum.org/events/brahmins-and-bohemians/ to reserve your spot and for more information on the event.

Esplanade Association’s Summer Dock Party Returns Thursday, July 20

The Esplanade Association will hold its 12th annual Summer Dock Party on Thursday, July 20, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Community Boating, Inc., and at Eliot Memorial Garden on the Esplanade.

Approximately 400 guests will enjoy a sunset dinner and drinks, as well as dancing to a live deejay at Community Boating, Inc. Funds raised at this the event will support the Esplanade Association’s work to revitalize, enhance, program, and maintain the park while providing the community with free summer programming.

Tickets cost $129 each until July 10 (after that, they go up in price); this price includes dinner, open bar, and a door prize ticket. Visit https://one.bidpal.net/dockparty/ticketing(details:ticketing-summary) to purchase tickets.

Tours of the Prescott House Now Being Offered

Hub Town Tours, in partnership with the NSCDA-MA, is offering tours of the William Hickling Prescott House—a 1808 Beacon Hill mansion at the edge of the Boston Common.

Guests can now enjoy a tour of three levels of the historic home, learning about the three families living in the house from 1808 until 1938, including historian William Hickling Prescott, from whom the house gets its name. The house is filled with historic and period furniture, impressive paintings, and houses the Dames’ antique costume collection, items from which are regularly displayed.

Tours are offered Friday-Sunday and are $10.50 per ticket.

Visit www.hubtowntours.com for more information on Hub Town Tours.

Beacon Hill Civil War History Walking Tour Debuts

Hub Town Tours has recently launched a new walking tour of Beacon Hill.

As you stroll past all 10 official landmarks on the Black Heritage Trail, hear true tales of courage from the abolitionist movement prior to the American Civil War. Along the way, learn about Bostonians’ central role in the “Second Revolution”—a decades-long struggle for freedom by Americans, black and white, who defied 19th-century racial enslavement by demanding liberty and justice for all across the United States of America.

Tours are offered Saturday-Sunday and last two and a half hours; tickets are $35.50 each. Private tour options are also available.

See www.hubtowntours.com/tours for more details.

Free Lessons in American Mahjong Offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).

Parks Department Summer Golf Course Concert Series Returns July 12

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s live music offerings continue in 2023 with a series of Wednesday evening summer concerts on the patios at the City of Boston’s two golf course clubhouses.

Enjoy local artists playing and a wide variety of musical styles at the George Wright Golf Course Clubhouse at 420 West Street in Hyde Park and the William Devine Golf Course Clubhouse at 1 Circuit Drive in Dorchester.

Held in July and August, the Golf Course Concert Series is part of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s year-round ParkARTS program. All shows are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Title Sponsor is Bank of America. Additional support is provided by the Emerald Necklace Conservancy.

The William Devine Golf Course Clubhouse concerts begin July 12 with folk, pop, rock, reggae, blues, and soul-influenced singer Kaliloops, continue July 26 with rising R&B singer & songwriter Amari Alexander, and wrap up August 9 with New England-based solo acoustic artist Jon Hollywood.

The George Wright Golf Course Clubhouse concerts begin July 19 with a second appearance by Jon Hollywood and continue August 2 with Western Massachusetts-based singer-songwriter Grayson Ty, August 16 with guitar, vocal, and violin trio It’s a “J” Thing, and August 24 with Boston’s own country singer-songwriter Maddi Ryan.

All ParkARTS performances are free of charge. For more information, please visit boston.gov/golf-concert-series. Stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks by signing up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and following our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.