Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

BHCA Young Friends – The Summer Shindig

Join other Young Friends members for a night of cocktails, bites, and dancing the night away, with a spectacular view of the city skyline! It’s the perfect reason to take out that fun, dressy outfit and party with other Young Friends on Friday, August 18, from 7-10 p.m. at the elegant ballroom of the UMass Club. All tickets include one complimentary drink at the cash bar. Non-Members welcome and creative black-tie attire is encouraged! Purchase tickets at www.bhcivic.org. Thank you for attending the City’s Active Transportation Dept.’s “Drop In” session last Wednesday evening regarding plans for bike lane installation (multi-modal transportation) on Charles Street. The next meeting is Tuesday morning on July 25th, 7:45-9:15am, at the intersection of Charles and Cambridge Streets. Our neighborhood deserves a thoughtful, honest, and collaborative public process, and your voice is important. Please attend these meetings and share your comments with the BHCA ([email protected]). Please continue to attend the “Drop In” sessions with the Active Transportation Team on Charles Street: • Every four Wednesdays, 5 – 6:30 p.m. on the steps of the Charles Street Meeting House* (7/12, 8/9, 9/6) • Every four Tuesdays, 7:45 – 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Charles Street and Cambridge Street (7/25, 8/22, 9/19) In the case of inclement weather, including a heat emergency, office hours will be cancelled. To learn more, visit boston.gov/connect-downtown. Upcoming BHCA Meetings and Events Young Friends Social – Wednesday, July 26th, 6-8pm, at the Esplanade Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, August 2nd, 7pm, via Zoom Young Friends Summer Shindig – Friday, August 18th, 7-10pm; UMass Club BHCA Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 24th, 12-4pm; Mt. Vernon Street Founders Reception – Thursday, October 5th, 6-8pm; Harvard Musical Association Let the Children Sing: A Tribute to Susan Paul (in collaboration with the Museum of African American History) – Sunday, October 15th, 3-5pm; MAAH Garlands & Greens – Wednesday, November 15th, 6pm, Hampshire House Contact the BHCA at [email protected] for details on any of these activities.