Good Luck, USA Women’s Soccer!

We wish to express our support for the U.S. women’s soccer team as they embark on their quest for a third straight FIFA World Cup, which this year is being held in Australia and New Zealand.

The U.S. women’s team has achieved unparalleled success in the World Cup, with four titles since 1991, and once again is among the favorites to win the championship, despite injuries to some of the American stars.

The women’s World Cup is something we look forward to every four years — and we trust that 2023 once again will prove to be an exciting tournament for both ardent and casual soccer fans of all ages.