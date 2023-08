Local Students Receive Bachelor’s Degrees from UMass Amherst

Approximately 5,500 students received bachelor’s degrees in over 100 majors at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Undergraduate Commencement on May 26, 2023 at the McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

Below is a list of students from your area who earned a degree.

Boston

Mandy L Deng

Natalie Volijah Getsey

Michael Stephen Kokernak

Nathanael Donald Krulewitch

Angela Jing Louie

Alistaire Rauch

Kate Adriana Robinson

Jia Hui Yu

Minting Zeng