Fabled Antiques To Celebrate Second Anniversary on Beacon Hill

Special to the Times

Fabled Antiques is thrilled to announce its second anniversary in business.

To commemorate this special milestone, Fabled Antiques is hosting a festive weekend-long celebration filled with sales, prizes, refreshments and camaraderie on Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20. All are welcome!

Fabled Antiques staff are eagerly preparing for the shop’s second anniversary celebration Aug. 19 and 20. From left: Jill Bernhard, Peggy Glynn, Rebecca Hackler, and Wendy Laurich. (Not pictured: Greg Michalko, Natalie Cali, and Lauren Decatur.)

Since its inception in August of 2021, Fabled Antiques has become a popular destination on Beacon Hill for those seeking antique furnishings, fine art, and unique timeless treasures from the 18th-, 19th- and early 20th-centuries. With a commitment to curating an exceptional collection of antiques, fine art, quality decorative accessories, vintage books, ephemera, and quirky finds, Fabled Antiques has quickly established itself as a staple in the Boston antique scene.

As a token of gratitude to its patrons, neighbors and friends, Fabled Antiques is rolling out a special anniversary sale. From now through Aug. 20, customers will have the opportunity to explore the shop’s antiques and vintage items at discounted prices, making it the perfect time to acquire those coveted pieces. In addition, Fabled Antiques is hosting a drawing for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate. Everyone who stops by the shop is welcome to enter the drawing, to be held on Aug. 31. The anniversary weekend festivities continue with refreshments and sweet treats.

Fabled Antiques’ proprietor, Rebecca Connolly Hackler, has spent more than two decades as an integral part of her family’s flagship antique business, New Hampshire Antique Co-op in Milford, N.H. Fabled Antiques and New Hampshire Antique Co-op combined now create an opportunity for both a large destination shop in the country as well as a boutique-style storefront in a historic city setting. Rebecca Connolly Hackler also has roots on Charles Street as an antique dealer in the 1990s, and is pleased to have returned to Beacon Hill.

The path to this anniversary has not been without its hurdles. Last year, Fabled Antiques had to close its doors for a seven-month hiatus due to a fire upstairs in the building that houses the shop. Despite this setback, Fabled Antiques’ owner Rebecca Connolly Hackler was resolute in her commitment to reopen, and she continued to source exquisite items during the hiatus, ensuring that the shop’s inventory would be as ever remarkable upon its revival. After months of determination, Fabled Antiques made its highly anticipated return in November 2022. With a refreshed space and a curated collection, Fabled Antiques welcomed back patrons old and new, as well as neighbors and friends.

“In the last two years, Fabled Antiques has grown from a vision into a thriving reality,” said Rebecca Connolly Hackler. “This anniversary is not just a celebration of our journey but also a tribute to the rich history of antiquing on Charles Street. We invite everyone to join us in marking this milestone, and discovering the wonderment of not only Fabled Antiques, but also the other antique shops on Charles Street that have made this street a sought-after antiquing destination for more than 100 years.”

The anniversary events will take place from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Fabled Antiques is located at 93 Charles St. For more information about Fabled Antiques, please follow @fabledantiques on Facebook and Instagram, or call the shop at 617-936-3008.