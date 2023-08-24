BHWF 2023–2024 Season Kicks Off

By Marianne Salza

For a decade, the Beacon Hill Womens Forum (BHWF) has been empowering women through motivational lectures, as well as uplifting social activities and adventures. The organization is celebrating its 10th anniversary of building meaningful friendships, with the first meeting of the 2023-2024 season being held on September 12.

“We have the good fortune to live in a beautiful and historic neighborhood. The Beacon Hill Womens Forum grew from the idea of bringing women together to hear from an inspiring neighbor, create ‘backyard’ events to allow us to mix in smaller groups — and just like that — friendships are made,” said Wendy Oleksiak, Forum Advisor/Past President. “The Beacon Hill Womens Forum not only creates opportunities, but also has a magical mix of women of all ages and backgrounds who come together to support the neighborhood and each other.”

Oleksiak encourages neighbors to join in the welcoming atmosphere and engaging conversations of the BHWF, where she has formed lasting bonds.

“As the surgeon general recently advised, one of the biggest threats to our well-being is loneliness and isolation. Many of us are swept up in busy work or family routines,” acknowledged Oleksiak, Vice President and Global Real Estate Advisor, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.

After meeting her husband, and having their first date at The Sevens, Oleksiak settled in the suburbs to raise a family. Upon their return to Beacon Hill, she wished to rekindle her connection to the community.

“I first served on the Beacon Hill Womens Forum helping with membership, and then as co-president, which allowed me to get to know many of the members,” Oleksiak recounted. “I have since created a circle of friends that I socialize with on a weekly basis. Having neighbors to go for a walk on the Charles with, meet up with after a snowstorm at 1928, or to grab a cup of coffee with at Tatte makes life better.”

Beacon Hill Womens Forum meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month from September through May at the Hampshire House, 84 Beacon Street, from 6-8pm. Attend the first BHWF on Tuesday, September 12, for cocktails and socializing before a presentation by award-winning chef, Lydia Shire.

“We looked to create a series of conversations with women from Beacon Hill and beyond who will inspire and enlighten the audience in an array of topics,” shared Lorie Conway, Programs-Co-Director. “We are delighted with the outcome: a group of compelling women representing entrepreneurship, a love of food, spirituality, science and technology, movies and entertainment, the value of ‘doing good while doing well,’ and channeling anxiety into strength as we face life’s challenges.”

Visit www.BeaconHillWomensForum.org/join/ to apply for membership and have access to monthly activities: Feast with Friends, Book Group, Backyard Adventures, Laughs & Libations, and Sunday Funday. Scan the QR code on BHWF posters in local restaurants and boutiques along Charles Street for easier registration for monthly lectures and events.

“Like anything in life, you must start somewhere; and if you are seeking meaningful friendships – even if you’ve lived in the neighborhood for years, the Beacon Hill Womens Forum is the right place to start,” encouraged Oleksiak. “You will be warmly welcomed by others who are seeking the same.”