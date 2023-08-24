News

Mayor Wu’s Garden Contest Awards Ceremony

Mayor Michelle Wu (far right) and Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, the city’s Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space (far left) are seen with winner in the Storefront, Organization or Main Street District category, including representatives from first-place winner, Garden Enthusiasts at Primus of Beacon Hill; second- place winner, the Hancock Garden Club, also of Beacon Hill; and third-place winner, Comfort Kitchen of Dorchester.
Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, the city’s Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space, is seen flanked by Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods.

