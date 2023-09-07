Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Upcoming BHCA Meetings and Events

The Young Friends Shindig – has been RESCEDULED to Friday, November 10, 7-10pm; UMass Club.

Join other Young Friends members at The Shindig for a night of cocktails, bites, and dancing, with a spectacular view of the nighttime skyline from the elegant UMass Club! All tickets include one complimentary drink at the cash bar. Non-Members are welcome and creative black-tie attire is encouraged! Tickets purchased for the August date will be honored for November.

Tickets will be available at bhcivic.org on 9/1/23.

BHCA Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 24, 12-4pm; Mt. Vernon Street at Charles Street

Meet & Greet – Monday, October 2, 6-8pm, location TDB

Founders Reception – Thursday, October 5, 6-8pm; Harvard Musical Association (for Founders Circle members only)

Let the Children Sing: A Tribute to Susan Paul (in collaboration with the Museum of African American History) – Sunday, October 15th, 3-5pm; MAAH. Tickets available online at bhcivic.org.

Garlands & Greens – Wednesday, November 15, 6pm, Hampshire House

Holiday Decorating – Saturday/Sunday, December 2 and 3

Contact the BHCA at [email protected] for details on any of these activities.

Upcoming In-Person Meetings on Charles Street

Meet the City’s Active Transportation Team in-person on Charles Street on the following days with dates added through October:

• Monthly on Wednesday evenings at the Charles Street Meeting House:

• 10/11 from 4:30-6pm due to earlier sunset

• Monthly on Tuesday mornings at the intersection of Charles and Cambridge Streets:

• 9/19 and 10/17 from 7:45 – 9:15 a.m.

In the case of inclement weather, including a heat emergency, these hours will be cancelled. To learn more, visit boston.gov/connect-downtown.