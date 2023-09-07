Neighborhood Roundup

Ward 5 Republican Committee to Meet September 5

The Boston Ward 5 Republican Committee will hold its 2024 Republican U.S. Presidential Primary meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 6-8 p.m. at the Boston Park Plaza.

WECA meeting slated for Sept. 14 at Amy Lowell Apartments

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will hold its next meeting in person on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Amy Lowell Apartments at 65 Martha Road.

A representative from the West End Museum will introduce museum staff and speak about the museum’s recovery from the January 2022 flood, as well as about their upcoming events and future plans.

Masks are encouraged.

Secret Garden Tour Set for Sept. 14

The Friends of the West End Library, in partnership with the West End Branch Library, is offering a Secret Garden Tour on Thursday, Sept. 14 (rain date: Thursday, Sept. 21).

Tour-goers will meet outside the entrance of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St., at 5:15 p.m., sharp for the one-hour tour. The tour’s hostess and guide is a member of the Beacon Hill Garden Club and a horticulture volunteer at the Rose Kennedy Greenway, who will introduce the group to a unique private urban garden and answer questions about its history, plantings, and maintenance.

Meanwhile, tour-goers are urged to wear comfortable shoes and come prepared for an uphill walk, with cobblestones and uneven footing.

This tour is free, but registration is required: to register, email your name to [email protected], or [email protected]. The headcount is limited to 15-20 guests so interested parties are encouraged to respond quickly if they wish to attend the tour.

Call 617-870-6864 for more information.

Exhibit Spotlights ‘Treasures from the West End Museum Archives’

The West End Museum presents “Treasures from the West End Museum Archives” on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 6 to 7 p.m. at The Hub on Causeway Community Room at 52 Causeway St. (located along the alleyway next to Hub50House, across from the Tip O’Neill Building).

Journey Back in Time: Through exploration of the illuminatingly detailed 1766 Osgood Carleton map, the beautifully illustrated 1922 Bromley Atlas, the unflinching photographs of the Edgell Collection, and more, you’ll have the unique opportunity to interact with history in its raw form.

The museum’s archivist, Bob Potenza, will lead the exhibit, which features the 1766 Osgood Carleton map, the 1922 Bromley Atlas, and photographs from the Edgell Collection.

Admission is free, but there is a freewill donation of $10 requested per guest. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/treasures-from-the-west-end-museum-archives-tickets-707041449007?aff=oddtdtcreator to reserve a space.

Program Focuses on MIT’s Women Throughout History

The Nichols House Museum, in partnership with, MIT Libraries, presents “Skirts and Slide Rules: Women at MIT from the Nichols Sisters to Now” on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

This is a hybrid event; the Zoom link will be sent to all registrants. The in-person program will be held in The Nexus, MIT Room 14S-130, situated on the first floor of the Hayden Library at MIT, 160 Memorial Drive in Cambridge.

Women have attended MIT since 1870. Among the first generation of women who studied there were Margaret and Rose Nichols. Rose was a special student in a design class, where she learned to apply architectural principles to the plans of gardens – a skill she put to good use in her career as a garden designer. Margaret Homer (Nichols) Shurcliff took courses in chemistry and physics, then studied carpentry and woodturning; she subsequently opened a furniture business, Pegleggers, and taught carpentry lessons in the North End.

Panelists will discuss early women students including the Nichols sisters, as well as women’s experiences at MIT throughout the 20th century and into the current day.

Admission is free; visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/skirts-and-slide-rules-women-at-mit-from-the-nichols-sisters-to-now-tickets-705589115037?aff=oddtdtcreator to register.

Register Today for Beacon Hill Seminars Fall Courses

Beacon Hill Seminars is offering 20 courses this fall on a range of topics including art, history, literature, religion, economics, politics, and more. Classes meet in person in historic venues in Back Bay and Beacon Hill, or online via Zoom. The deadline for registration is Sunday, Sept.10. Visit https://beaconhillseminars.org/ or call 617-523-0970 to learn more.

Pickle Ball Group Lessons Offered on the Common

Pickle ball group lessons are offered every Friday and Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m. at the pickle ball/(tennis) court on the Boston Common.

Register and pay in person $24 per session, or $80 for four sessions.

Call 585-448-2005or email [email protected] for more information.

Free Lessons in American Mahjong Offered

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).

Call for Walkers: Register for the 35th Annual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk

Registration is now open for the 2023 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai. Scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1, funds raised from the Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at one of the nation’s premier cancer centers, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Visit www.celebrityseries.org/jatc for more information.