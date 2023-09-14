Notice Of Public Hearing

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold a public hearing on September 21, at 5 p.m.

ZOOM: HTTPS://ZOOM.US/J/97132528544

Subject of the hearing will be applications for Certificates of Design Approval on the agenda below, reviews of architectural violations, and such businesses as may come before the commission, in accordance with Chapter 616 of the Acts of 1955 of the Massachusetts General Law as amended. Applications are available for review during business hours at the office of the Environment Department. Applicants or their representatives are required to attend, unless indicated otherwise below. Sign language interpreters are available upon request.

Attention: This hearing will only be held virtually and not in person. You can participate in this hearing by calling 1 (929) 205-6099 and entering meeting id # 97132528544. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

I. Violation Review

App #: 24.0219 BH 10 Charles River Square

Applicant: Matthew Fronczke

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved ring doorbell.

APP #: 24.0110 BH 140 Mount Vernon Street

Applicant: Nancie Chamberlain

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved intercom, Repaint front door europe navy blue.

II. Design Review

APP # 24.0186 BH 12 Derne Street

Applicant: Ian Fox

Proposed Work: Paint all door, window trim and stairs gray to match the existing scheme of the building. The residential door will be painted green and the commercial door black.

APP # 24.0187 BH 14-16 Derne Street

Applicant: Ian Fox

Proposed Work: Paint all door and window trim, bay windows, and dormers black to match the existing commercial storefront windows. The residential door will be painted green.

APP # 23.0604 BH 14 West Cedar Street

Applicant: Jeff Dee; Brayton Dee Builders

Proposed Work: At rear of the property replace existing wood picket fence with new wood privacy fence.

APP # 23.1073 BH 114 Mount Vernon Street

Applicant: Michael Sullivan; Mj Sullivan Contracting

Proposed Work: Install new handrail.

APP # 24.0126 BH 1 Chestnut Street

Applicant: Tyler Wing

Proposed Work: Install intercom and brass cover.

APP # 24.0159 BH 104 Revere Street

Applicant: Christopher Palmieri

Proposed Work: Replace damaged glass in front door.

APP # 24.0184 BH 34 Charles Street

Applicant: Candice Riveria; J McLaughlin

Proposed Work: Replacing the awning fabric (on the existing frames), repaint the existing blade

signs and paint the existing planters. The existing gold-colored wall-mounted pin letters “J McLaughlin” would also be swapped out to a blue version, same size and location as the existing signage.

APP # 24.0260 BH 1 OTIS PLACE

Applicant: Patrick Guthrie; Design Associates Inc.

Proposed Work: Replace existing full-height passage door on Mt. Vernon Street with new four panel door, Remove existing brick infill & oil pipes at arched opening and install new bi-part, two panel door, Paint doors black to match exterior trim, sash & oriels (Colors approved on 23.0527 BH).

APP # 24.0163 BH 14 Walnut Street

Applicant: Liam Sage; Holland Construction

Proposed Work: Add wood paneling on ceiling to match existing door and casing. Replace flush mount light with 4″ larger one. Replace existing security camera. Remove the existing doorbell buzzer. Remove faux paint finish, restore to original stone.

APP # 23.0987 BH 14 Louisburg Square

Applicant: Rick Nicholson; Boston Craftsmen Proposed Work: Replace shutters at front facade.

III. Administrative Review/Approval: In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading NEED NOT APPEAR at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.) Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

Please Note That Following Issuance Of The Determination Sheet No Further Correspondence Will Be Issued For The Applications Listed Below. The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your Certificate of Appropriateness; this will be valid for two years from the date of the approval letter. The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approval.

If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.1935 or [email protected] Thank you.

APP # 24.0169 BH 37 Beacon Street: New tree guard using the previously approved design.

APP # 24.0130 BH 95-96 Beacon Street (Adjacent): Remove crossing ramp at 95 Beacon Street, restore curb and sidewalk. Install new ADA compliant crossing at the intersection of Beacon, Arlington and Arthur Fielder Footbridge Park (adjacent to 96 Beacon Street). The crossing will comply with Beacon Hill ramp crossing design standard. Replacement and relocation of the existing mast arm. Relocate to new crossing, match style currently found at intersection of Beacon and Brimmer Streets.

APP # 24.0248 BH 82 Chestnut Street: Replace four total, non-historic, 6 over 1, sash sets keeping all existing frames, wood sills & exterior wood moldings (not to be removed). The four sash sets are Charles Street facing, 3rd floor. The new proposed sash sets are “Oriel” windows. Top sashes are smaller than the bottom sashes to match current configuration. They will all be true divided lite at the 6 lite top sashes, bottoms are 1 lite. New sash sets will be mahogany, mortise & tenon & pegged at all sash rails. The new sash will be using clear glass, oil based glazed and be painted the current color which is: Ben Moore, Low Luster, Custom Red/Brown to match the existing color. The new sash sets will be double hung. All existing storm windows to be removed.

APP # 24.0259 BH 27 Garden Street: Repair three stone sills and seven stone headers, painting them at completion to match existing, and spot pointing failing mortar joints to match existing. Repair locations: three first floor sills, two ground floor headers, one first floor header, four second floor headers.

APP # 24.0242 BH 59 Hancock Street: At basement level, replace two windows that are currently violations. The current windows are one, 1 over 1, plastic jamb liner and one, 6 over 6, plastic simulated divided light jamb liners.

Replace with two, 6 over 6, lite double hung, sash sets to match the rest of the building as to pane configuration. The windows will be fabricated from solid block mahogany. The new wood windows would be true divided light and using clear glass. Replace missing brick mold using historic profile. The new wood sash would be painted Napery semi gloss to match the first floor and the new brick moldings will be painted white dove semi gloss to match the upper frames at the exterior surround. 3/4” interior muntin width to match above floors and sash parts to match older or original sashes at above floors. No masonry will be removed.

APP # 24.0221 BH 43 Mount Vernon Street: Rebuild front brick facade using existing brick and historic mortar type, color and tooling.

APP # 24.0261 BH 36 Myrtle Street: Repoint front, side, and rear facade using mortar to match existing joint color. Remove and replace failing stone sills to match existing. Repair all wood trim and paint with color to match existing.

APP # 24.0210 BH 25 West Cedar Street: At front facade, cut 3/4 inch into the joints of the bricks and repoint. Mortar to match the existing historic tooling, profile color and texture. Refinish lintels and sills as needed in kind.

IV. Ratification of August 17, 2023 Public Hearing Minutes

V. Annual Vote for Chair/Vice Chair

VI. Staff Updates

Projected Adjournment: 8:30 p.m.