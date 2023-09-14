News Briefs

Parks Department Announces Fall Hike Boston Schedule

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department has announced the fall 2023 schedule for Hike Boston, a daytime hiking series aimed at providing guided group hikes and interpretive programs led by Urban Wilds staff and Park Rangers. As Boston’s parks and wilderness areas come alive with autumn hues, this initiative offers an opportunity to explore new spaces and deepen connections with favorite parks. For more information, please visit boston.gov/Hike-Boston.

Leaders will provide a mix of prepared and informal commentary during the hikes. Some hikes will focus on taking a leisurely walk in the park, while others will be informational. Hikes will primarily take place on unpaved paths, so it is advisable to wear sturdy footwear. Programs are expected to last about one hour, but the length may vary.

Upcoming hikes (all begin at 10 a.m.):

Wednesday, September 20

Franklin Park, Dorchester

Hike (meet near the tennis courts at the Shattuck Picnic Grove)

Friday, October 6

Allandale Woods, 19 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury

Urban Wilds hike (meet at the entrance near the daycare)

Wednesday, October 11

Olmsted Park, 217 Jamaicaway, Jamaica Plain

Nature walk (meet at the Daisy Field parking lot.)

Friday, October 13 (rain date October 20)

Sherrin Woods, Hyde Park

Urban Wilds hike (meet near the corner of Marston and Austin Streets)

ParkARTS Fall Watercolor Painting Workshops Return

Budding artists ages nine and up are invited to join the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for its popular fall series of ParkARTS Watercolor Painting Workshops during the month of September at six Boston locations. The series of free workshops is just one of the many offerings of the 2023 ParkARTS program. The Title Sponsor is Bank of America.

The workshops welcome artists of all skill levels to create their own greenspace-inspired masterpieces. Materials and instruction by local artists is provided. This series is open to Boston residents. Registration is required . For more information, please visit boston.gov/watercolor.

All classes are held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., weather permitting. Dates and locations for the workshops are as follows:

Saturday, September 16

Boston Public Garden (Lagoon)

4 Charles Street, Boston

Sunday, September 17

James P. Kelleher Rose Garden

73 Park Drive, Back Bay Fens

Saturday, September 23

Jamaica Pond Boathouse

507 Jamaica Way, Jamaica Plain

Sunday, September 24

Ringgold Park

10 Ringgold Street, South End

