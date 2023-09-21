Appreciation: Remembering Stephen Score

Special to the Times

Stephen Score, 79, died on Saturday, Sept. 9, of sarcoma bone cancer. He was a husband, a father, and a mensch. He was an icon in the art and antiques trades, revered for his integrity and unfailing “eye.” Whether acting at the Tavern Club or bidding at Sotheby’s, he was passionate and daring. He gave his all. He loved music and concerts at the Harvard Musical Association.

He was a mentor to so many. A true humanist, he cared deeply about everyone. He always took the time to uncover the soul in us all, often demanding a hug. All this he did with characteristic wit and style. He was last seen feeding the birds on Mount Vernon Street. They followed him joyfully home.

A memorial service for Stephen will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m. at King’s Chapel (58 Tremont St., Boston). A more extensive obituary will be published in Antiques and The Arts Weekly (www.antiquesandthearts.com/stephen-score-79-folk-art-dealer/).

Donations in memory of Stephen Score can be made to Ecclesia Ministries/common cathedral, https://commoncathedral.org/about, earmarked for common art.