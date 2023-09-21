Child Fountain Restoration Project Now Underway in Public Garden

Conceived as one of three transformational projects initiated during the Friends of the Public Garden’s 50th anniversary year in 2020, the Child Fountain Restoration Project – and accompanying landscape enhancements at the park’s Arlington Street entrance – is now underway, with the goal of making the Public Garden more accessible and welcoming to visitors.

The area around “Boy and Bird” by Bashka Paeff and “Small Child” by Mary E. Moore will be excavated and regraded when ground breaks on the project this month. New water circulation systems will also be installed to allow the fountains to flow once again in a conservation-focused manner, according to the Friends, while the leveled plaza and shallower basin around each fountain will bring visitors closer to these works of art.

Moreover, a redesign of the granite surrounds will enhance the fountains’ presence in the park, and new benches will entice passersby to sit and enjoy the space. New lighting will also be added to highlight the sculptures and to add to the safety of the Public Garden.

“We’re always thinking about how to make our three parks more accessible and inviting for all, while balancing park use with park care,” said Liz Vizza, president of the Friends of the Public Garden, which works in partnership with the city to maintain and enhance the Public Garden, as well as the Boston Common and the Commonwealth Avenue Mall. “The special partnership between the Friends and the City of Boston allows us to undertake capital projects like this that preserve our historic parks, enhance their landscapes, and welcome all to enjoy them – and this project does just that. This work is made possible by the generous support of our community and we appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work to transform this iconic entrance into our beloved Public Garden.”

Readers can keep up with the ongoing restoration project on the Friends’ social media channels using #FriendsAtWork, or by following the group’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.