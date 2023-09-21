Local Businesses “Hop to It” and Support Mass General for Children’s Storybook Ball

Beacon Hill Books & Cafe is just one of the many local businesses lending its support to Mass General for Children’s Storybook Ball this fall. For every donation received during the appeal at the Storybook Ball, the curated bookstore on Charles Street will donate a copy of this year’s featured story, Frog and Toad, to MGfC patients.

This is all to celebrate the 24th year of MGfC’s Storybook Ball, to be held on Saturday, October 14, at a new venue, the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport. The event is poised to raise nearly $1.5 million for important research initiatives and vital patient care services at MGfC. This year’s ball spotlights the incredible work of MGfC caregivers and researchers in the field of Adolescent Health.

“Adolescence represents a time of enormous transition in a young person’s physical, social, emotional and intellectual development,” said Scott Hadland, MD, MPH, chief of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine at MGfC. “The Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine team prioritizes meeting patients where they are, whether that means offering routine primary care or collaborative care for patients struggling with mental or behavioral health concerns. We are committed to supporting the healthy development of adolescents and young adults while promoting healthy habits and preventing disease.”

Rachel and Bill Motley of Dover and Laura Will and David Nicholson of Concord are co-chairing. Together with the deeply dedicated Storybook Ball committee, the co-chairs will welcome over 500 guests at the Omni Boston Hotel for cocktails, dinner, games and dancing.

Winners of the event’s signature carnival booth games will take home items donated by other generous local brands such as Artemis Design, Co., Blank Label, Bloomingdale’s, ChappyWrap, FITISH Activewear, Franklin Sports, Kendra Scott, PUMA, Rockets of Awesome and Rue La La.

Inspired by the timeless tale of friendship, Frog and Toad, longtime partner Rafanelli Events will transform the Omni Boston Hotel into a whimsical forest with large-scale storybook drawings and oversized trees. Tablescapes of river rocks, mushrooms and fiddleheads will provide guests with a sense of adventure as though traveling through the woods.

Joanne Wolfe, MD, MPH, will host her first Storybook Ball as Physician-in-Chief of MGfC. A professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Wolfe joined MGfC earlier this year, succeeding Ronald E. Kleinman, MD, who served at the helm of MGfC for more than a decade. Wolfe was previously at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, where she was vice president for faculty development, and Boston Children’s Hospital, where she launched a palliative care service, the Pediatric Advanced Care Team, and served as an attending physician for the past 25 years.

“I’m very much looking forward to bringing everyone together in October for this special evening that spotlights the extraordinary work of MGfC and further allows us to continue our exceptional and innovative care,” said Wolfe.

Mass General for Children’s Storybook Ball takes place at 6 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 14, 2023, at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport. Visit www.storybookball.org for tickets and more information.