Neighborhood Roundup

Exhibit Spotlights ‘Treasures from the West End Museum Archives’

The West End Museum presents “Treasures from the West End Museum Archives” on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 6 to 7 p.m. at The Hub on Causeway Community Room at 52 Causeway St. (located along the alleyway next to Hub50House, across from the Tip O’Neill Building).

Journey Back in Time: Through exploration of the illuminatingly detailed 1766 Osgood Carleton map, the beautifully illustrated 1922 Bromley Atlas, the unflinching photographs of the Edgell Collection, and more, you’ll have the unique opportunity to interact with history in its raw form.

The museum’s archivist, Bob Potenza, will lead the exhibit, which features the 1766 Osgood Carleton map, the 1922 Bromley Atlas, and photographs from the Edgell Collection.

Admission is free, but there is a freewill donation of $10 requested per guest. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/treasures-from-the-west-end-museum-archives-tickets-707041449007?aff=oddtdtcreator to reserve a space.

Program Focuses on MIT’s Women Throughout History

The Nichols House Museum, in partnership with, MIT Libraries, presents “Skirts and Slide Rules: Women at MIT from the Nichols Sisters to Now” on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

This is a hybrid event; the Zoom link will be sent to all registrants. The in-person program will be held in The Nexus, MIT Room 14S-130, situated on the first floor of the Hayden Library at MIT, 160 Memorial Drive in Cambridge.

Women have attended MIT since 1870. Among the first generation of women who studied there were Margaret and Rose Nichols. Rose was a special student in a design class, where she learned to apply architectural principles to the plans of gardens – a skill she put to good use in her career as a garden designer. Margaret Homer (Nichols) Shurcliff took courses in chemistry and physics, then studied carpentry and woodturning; she subsequently opened a furniture business, Pegleggers, and taught carpentry lessons in the North End.

Panelists will discuss early women students including the Nichols sisters, as well as women’s experiences at MIT throughout the 20th century and into the current day.

Admission is free; visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/skirts-and-slide-rules-women-at-mit-from-the-nichols-sisters-to-now-tickets-705589115037?aff=oddtdtcreator to register.

Upstairs Downstairs Fall Event Set for Oct. 5

Upstairs Downstairs Home will hold its annual Fall Event on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 69 Charles St.

The event will feature local art and music, along with sipping, shopping, and mingling.

Concert Honoring Legacy of Susan Paul Set for Oct. 15 at MAAH

The Museum of African American History and the Beacon Hill Civic Association, in partnership with Crescendo Productions, present “Let the Children Sing! A Tribute to Susan Paul” on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m. in the African Meeting House at the Museum of African American History at 46 Joy St..

The program honors 19th-century educator and abolitionist Susan Paul who, in 1832, formed a juvenile choir that performed at anti-slavery meetings and held concerts to raise money for the cause. This jubilant concert celebrates Paul’s profound work and the legacy of this meaningful historic site where African American families worshipped, educated their children, debated issues of the day, organized politically, and changed the course of American history by advancing the cause of freedom.

The concert features joyous music by Boston’s next generation of innovative artists through the celebration of music by youth enrichment groups City Strings, Hamilton-Garrett Youth Choir, and The Eastern Mass Children’s Choir, as well as remarks from civic and community leaders, including literary performer and educator Regie Gibson.

General admission tickets cost $25 plus a $3.52 fee) each and can be purchased online at Eventbrite or crescendoproductions.com.

Upcoming Hill House Happenings

Hill House will hold its Hill in One Fall FUNdraiser on Friday, Oct. 20, from 7 to 10 p.m. at 5 Iron Golf at 1 Washington St.

Also, Hill House will hold its annual Halloween Party on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. at the Firehouse at 127 Mt. Vernon St., followed by a Halloween parade to the Myrtle Street Playground.

Looking ahead, Hill House will hold its annual Holiday Tree and Wreath Sale on Saturday, Dec. 2, from around 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Firehouse.

Visit hillhouseboston.org for more information.

Free Lessons in American Mahjong Offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).

Call for Walkers: Register for the 35th Annual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk

Registration is now open for the 2023 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai. Scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1, funds raised from the Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at one of the nation’s premier cancer centers, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The Jimmy Fund Walk is the only organized walk permitted on the famed Boston Marathon course, and participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options: a 5K walk (from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Longwood Medical Campus); a 10K walk (from Newton); a Half Marathon walk (from Wellesley); and a Marathon Walk (from Hopkinton).

All four routes of the Jimmy Fund Walk will culminate at the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line Powered by Schneider Electric. Due to construction in Copley Square, the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line location has been moved to the Fenway neighborhood for 2023. Walkers should know that distances may be slightly shorter as we finish the walk in front of Fenway Park. The finish line will include a celebration complete with food, music, and a speaking program.

The 2023 Walk will be held during the Jimmy Fund’s 75th anniversary year and will aim to raise $9 million in the effort to prevent, treat, and defy cancer.

To register for the Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.

‘Jazz Along the Charles’ Set for Saturday, Oct. 7

Celebrity Series of Boston opens its 2023/24 performance season with the return of “Jazz Along the Charles” – a free jazz event open to all, featuring more than 100 musicians in 25 local jazz ensembles, on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. along the Esplanade (rain or shine). Lead sponsors for the event are the Esplanade Association and the Richard K. Lubin Family Foundation.

Performances will be staged in a 1.5 mile loop from Community Boating Inc. along the Dr. Paul Dudley White Shared Use Path to the Esplanade paths around the Storrow Lagoon, past Fiedler Field and back along the Charles River.

Visit www.celebrityseries.org/jatc for more information.