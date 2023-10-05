Neighborhood Roundup

Upstairs Downstairs Fall Event Set for Oct. 5

Upstairs Downstairs Home will hold its annual Fall Event on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 69 Charles St.

The event will feature local art and music, along with sipping, shopping, and mingling.

‘Jazz Along the Charles’ Set for Saturday, Oct. 7

Celebrity Series of Boston opens its 2023/24 performance season with the return of “Jazz Along the Charles” – a free jazz event open to all, featuring more than 100 musicians in 25 local jazz ensembles, on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. along the Esplanade (rain or shine). Lead sponsors for the event are the Esplanade Association and the Richard K. Lubin Family Foundation.

Performances will be staged in a 1.5 mile loop from Community Boating Inc. along the Dr. Paul Dudley White Shared Use Path to the Esplanade paths around the Storrow Lagoon, past Fiedler Field and back along the Charles River.

Visit www.celebrityseries.org/jatc for more information.

City Council Candidates Set To Speak at Oct. 12 WECA Meeting

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will hold its next meeting in person on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Amy Lowell Apartments at 65 Martha Road.

Planned guest speakers are candidates for City Council in the Nov. 7 election.

Masks are encouraged.

Concert Honoring Legacy of Susan Paul Set for Oct. 15 at MAAH

The Museum of African American History and the Beacon Hill Civic Association, in partnership with Crescendo Productions, present “Let the Children Sing! A Tribute to Susan Paul” on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m. in the African Meeting House at the Museum of African American History at 46 Joy St..

The program honors 19th-century educator and abolitionist Susan Paul who, in 1832, formed a juvenile choir that performed at anti-slavery meetings and held concerts to raise money for the cause. This jubilant concert celebrates Paul’s profound work and the legacy of this meaningful historic site where African American families worshipped, educated their children, debated issues of the day, organized politically, and changed the course of American history by advancing the cause of freedom.

The concert features joyous music by Boston’s next generation of innovative artists through the celebration of music by youth enrichment groups City Strings, Hamilton-Garrett Youth Choir, and The Eastern Mass Children’s Choir, as well as remarks from civic and community leaders, including literary performer and educator Regie Gibson.

General admission tickets cost $25 plus a $3.52 fee) each and can be purchased online at Eventbrite or crescendoproductions.com.

‘Spirit of Joy’ Art Exhibit Coming to the State House

The “Spirit of Joy!” art exhibit, featuring works by John D. Caron Jr., runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. from Monday, Oct. 16, through Friday, Oct. 20, and from Monday, Oct. 23, through Friday, Oct. 27, at the State House, fourth floor, 24 Beacon St. Admission is free, and all are welcome. With special guest, John’s mother, Margherita, this exhibit is dedicated to John’s brother, Paul Caron.

John’s artistic endeavors began as a student of Ms. Smith’s at Phillips Andover Academy, constructing cameras out of cardboard. He served as a sports correspondent for the Pulitzer Prize-winning Lawrence Eagle Tribune while at Andover reporting on varsity football games, including the historic Andover-Exeter contest – one of the oldest prep school rivalries in the country, for which he was honored to start on Special Teams. An award-winning photographer, John has been published, produced and exhibited in Miami, Fla., and throughout New England. In addition, John is a Cum Laude graduate of University of Massachusetts, Amherst, who earned a master’s degree from Simmons University. He is also an extensive volunteer.

Upcoming Hill House Happenings

Hill House will hold its Hill in One Fall FUNdraiser on Friday, Oct. 20, from 7 to 10 p.m. at 5 Iron Golf at 1 Washington St.

Also, Hill House will hold its annual Halloween Party on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. at the Firehouse at 127 Mt. Vernon St., followed by a Halloween parade to the Myrtle Street Playground.

Looking ahead, Hill House will hold its annual Holiday Tree and Wreath Sale on Saturday, Dec. 2, from around 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Firehouse.

Visit hillhouseboston.org for more information.

Rep. Livingstone’s Office Hours

Rep. Jay Livingstone will hold office hours on Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Flour Café & Bakery at 209 Cambridge St. in the West End; and on Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Cobblestones Eatery at 30 Charles St. on Beacon Hill.

Additionally, Rep. Livingstone will hold virtual office hours via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 3 to 4 p.m.; email Cassidy.Tr[email protected] to receive the link for virtual office hours.

Free Lessons in American Mahjong Offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).