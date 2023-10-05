Painting Exhibit on Display at Fabled Antiques, Spotlights Beauty of Provincetown

Special to Times

Fabled Antiques at 93 Charles St. is now offering “Along the Shore: An Exhibition of Paintings of Provincetown and Vicinity.”

From sweeping Provincetown dunes landscapes to serene harbor scenes, quaint cottages and picturesque lanes adorned with classic wisteria arbors, this exhibition, on view now through Jan. 31, 2024, highlights the iconic imagery of Provincetown, Mass., as well as the experience of Cape Cod and the Islands. The works featured in the exhibit underscore the unparalleled beauty of the region.

The exhibition features works by noted 19th and 20th century artists Pauline Lennards Palmer (1867-1938), Max Kuehne (1880-1968), Volney Allan Richardson (1880-1955), Nellie Augusta Knopf (1875-1962), Henry Ryan MacGinnis (1874-1962), George Oberteuffer (1878-1940), Colin Alexander Scott (1861-1925), Gifford Beal (1879-1956), Tod Lindenmuth (1885-1976), Andrew George Winter (1893-1958), Dennis Sheehan (b. 1950), and more.

Many of these artists adopted the en plein air technique, painting outdoors and onsite to capture the essence of the scene in natural light. In addition, many of these artists and their works were influenced by the Provincetown School of Art, which was established in the late 1800s and drew emerging and established artists working together.

The school played a seminal role in the American art scene during the early 20th century. Nestled in the growing artistic hamlet of Provincetown, this institution quickly became a hub for Impressionism, though it wasn’t limited to this style alone.

The school encouraged artists to capture the immediate impression of a scene using bold strokes and a vivid palette. This technique, characteristic of the Impressionist movement, focused on the play of light and color rather than detailing exact representations.

As the years progressed, the Provincetown art scene also was influenced by the growth of Realism and Modernism, making it a melting pot of styles and ideologies. This eclectic mix allowed the Provincetown genre to evolve and adapt, making it a vital center for artistic learning and innovation.

Experience art, history, and culture wrapped in one at Fabled Antiques. The shop, situated in the heart of Beacon Hill at 93 Charles St., offers not only fine art but also a collection of antiques, quality smalls, books, and vintage finds. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

For further inquiries, contact 617-936-3008, or connect with Fabled Antiques on social media: @fabledantiques on Instagram and Facebook.