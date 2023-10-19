Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Street Paving and Eversource Work on Beacon Hill

The BHCA has been working diligently with the City to get our streets attended to.

The City’s Department of Public Works has told us that they will work on the following streets in the following order beginning with sawcutting this Wednesday through Friday and digging and patching Mon-Wed of next week:

• Myrtle St

• Anderson St

• Garden St

• Pinckney St

• Grove St

The other 5 streets that will follow are:

• West Cedar St

• Willow St

• Joy St

• Grove St

• Charles St

DPW will be posting No Parking signs as needed for the repaving.

In addition, Eversource has also begun work in the area. This work consists of the replacement of over 150 cast iron manhole covers with “energy release” covers that cannot detach under pressure. Here’s a video about this process. (You can also see this video on bhcivic.org.)

https://www.wcvb.com/article/eversource-installing-safer-manhole-covers-boston-massachusetts/40991070#

This will be coordinated with DPW’s repaving work.

Halloween on the Hill

As in years past, the BHCA will coordinate the temporary closure of several streets on Beacon Hill for the safety of our neighbors and families. Check out our map on bhcivic.org to see the streets that will be closed.

Applications Open for the 2023 Beacon Hill Community Fund

In 2019, the Beacon Hill Civic Association decided that a special purpose fund – the Beacon Hill Community Fund – should be created within the BHCA for the purpose of making annual grants to community-based Beacon Hill, Cambridge Street and adjacent neighborhood non-profit organizations, community development corporations, and other civic groups dedicated to promoting and enhancing quality of life in the community.

Now in its fifth year, the Community Fund is currently accepting applications at bhcivic.org/community-fund. The application deadline is November 1, 2023. Testimonials of past Community Fund awardees are also available on our website. For any questions, please contact Patricia Tully at the BHCA at 617-227-1922.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings and Events

Halloween on the Hill – October 31st, 4-7:30pm

Zoning & Licensing – Wednesday, November 1st, 6pm via Zoom

Young Friends – The Shindig – Friday, November 10th, 7-10pm, UMass Club. Tickets available at bhcivic.org.

Garlands & Greens – Wednesday, November 15th, 6pm, Hampshire House. Tickets available at bhcivic.org.

Holiday Decorating – Saturday/Sunday, December 2nd and 3rd Contact the BHCA at [email protected] for details on any of these activities or to sign up as a volunteer.