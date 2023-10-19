News Briefs

Waiting For Godot at the Modern Theatre Oct. 25-27

JUVENILIA at Suffolk University and the Suffolk University Theatre Department warmly welcome The Deadword Theatre Company to the Modern this October to remount their production of the classic play, Waiting for Godot. The show will run at Suffolk’s Modern Theatre for an exclusive 3-night run on October 25-27. Tickets are on sale now at https://tinyurl.com/DeadwordGodot and are $15 for general public and $10 for students with valid I.D.

Waiting For Godot is a classic work of 20th century existentialism that follows an enigmatic duo struggling to pass the time.

The Deadword Theatre Company is made up of several Suffolk alumni and is a collection of local artists, students, and friends striving to make theatre more accessible while uplifting local creatives in the process.