Rep. Madaro Endorses Henry Santana for City Council At-Large

State Rep. Adrian C. Madaro has endorsed Henry Santana for City Council At-Large. Representative Madaro’s endorsement builds on Santana’s strong and growing grassroots coalition of supporters. Citing his track record of connecting residents to resources, Representative Madaro stated that Henry Santana will be a leader at the City level who focuses on getting things done and advocates for East Boston residents.

“I’m excited to endorse Henry Santana for City Council At-Large. As we work to improve the quality of life for the residents of East Boston at the state level, it’s so important to have leaders on the City Council who are focused on getting things done,” said Rep. Madaro. “Henry represents what is possible when we invest in our young people and he has spent years working to ensure residents are better connected to resources. I know that he will always listen to and advocate for the people of East Boston.”

Rep. Madaro represents Massachusetts’ 1st Suffolk District, which consists of East Boston. At the State House, Adrian serves as the House Chair of the Joint Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery, Chair of the Afterschool Caucus, Co-Chair of the Italian Caucus, Commissioner on the Metropolitan Beaches Commission, and past Chair of the Boston Delegation.

“I’m grateful to earn the endorsement of State Representative Adrian Madaro,” said Henry Santana. “Representative Madaro has been an remarkable advocate for East Boston and a leader on climate, transit and addressing our substance use crisis at the state level. I look forward to partnering with him and all of our state partners to address the urgent challenges facing residents and build a Boston that works for all.”

Rep. Madaro’s endorsement adds to an enthusiastic coalition of grassroots supporters, including leaders Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta, Boston City Councilor Sharon Durkan, Boston City Councilor Ruthzee Louijenne, Boston City Councilor Brian Worrell; State Senators Lydia Edwards and William Brownsberger; State Representatives Brandy Fluker Oakley, Russell Holmes, Jay Livingstone, Liz Miranda, Sam Montaño, Chris Worrell and Former City Councilors Kenzie Bok, Matt O’Malley, and Josh Zakim; labor unions AFSCME Council 93 Boston Presidents’ Committee, Boston Teachers Union, Greater Boston Labor Council, North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, SEIU Local 509, SMART NERC, UAW Region 9A, UNITE HERE Local 26, UNITE HERE NEJB; climate organizations Sierra Club and the Environmental League of Massachusetts; Jamaica Plain Progressives; Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts; Progressive West Roxbury/Roslindale; and Boston’s Ward 4, Ward 5, Ward 10, and Ward 22 Democratic Committees.

Henry Santana is running a grassroots, community-centered campaign, firmly rooted in a commitment to listen to residents, prioritize quality city services, and address the housing crisis, public safety, and environment. For all of Henry’s endorsements, visit henrysantana.com.