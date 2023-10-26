Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Halloween on the Hill

As in years past, the BHCA will coordinate the temporary closure of several streets on Beacon Hill for the safety of our neighbors and families. Check out our map on bhcivic.org to see the streets that will be closed.

Applications Open for the 2023 Beacon Hill Community Fund

In 2019, the Beacon Hill Civic Association decided that a special purpose fund – the Beacon Hill Community Fund – should be created within the BHCA for the purpose of making annual grants to community-based Beacon Hill, Cambridge Street and adjacent neighborhood non-profit organizations, community development corporations, and other civic groups dedicated to promoting and enhancing quality of life in the community.

Now in its fifth year, the Community Fund is currently accepting applications at bhcivic.org/community-fund. The application deadline is November 1, 2023. Testimonials of past Community Fund awardees are also available on our website. For any questions, please contact Patricia Tully at the BHCA at 617-227-1922.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings and Events

Halloween on the Hill – October 31st, 4-7:30pm

Zoning & Licensing – Wednesday, November 1st, 6pm via Zoom

Young Friends – The Shindig – Friday, November 10th, 7-10pm, UMass Club. Tickets available at bhcivic.org until October 31st.

Architecture Committee – Monday, November 13th, 5:30pm via Zoom

BHCA Board of Directors – Monday, November 13th, 7pm via Zoom

Garlands & Greens – Wednesday, November 15th, 6pm, Hampshire House. Tickets available at bhcivic.org.

Holiday Decorating – Saturday/Sunday, December 2nd and 3rd

Contact the BHCA at [email protected] for details on any of these activities or to sign up as a volunteer.