BHV Offers Senior Fitness Assessment & Class

Special to the Times

How Fit Are You? Join Cindy Sullivan Fitness and Beacon Hill Village (BHV) for a Senior Fitness Assessment & Class.

Have you ever wondered about your fitness level and how to enhance it? In collaboration with Beacon Hill Village, Cindy Sullivan, an expert in Midlife and Senior Fitness, is offering complimentary classes to help you find out. Mark your calendar for Tuesday, November 7, at 11 am, when Cindy and BHV will gather at the Beacon House on Myrtle Street. Cindy will guide our over 50 participants through six expert-endorsed fitness tests and accompanying exercises designed to boost your overall fitness. Can’t make it live? We will host an online zoom session on Thursday, November 9th at 11am.

Everyday activities, such as getting off the couch, climbing stairs, and even keeping up with your grandkids, provide valuable insights into your fitness. In these sessions, we will conduct six at-home fitness tests to help you evaluate your current fitness status and monitor your progress. Don’t worry about equipment – we’ve got you covered. Registration is essential. While this event is free, space is limited, so be sure to call Beacon Hill Village at 617-723-9713 or email [email protected] or to get the zoom link. To reach Cindy with questions about classes contact [email protected].