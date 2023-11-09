Beacon Hill Resident Contributes to Success of VNA Care’s Annual Heroes in Health Care Gala

VNA Care, the first organized visiting nurse association in the United States, raised nearly $260,000 for patient care services during the annual Heroes in Health Care Gala at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston. Beacon Hill resident Renee Picard Walsh, Gala Committee Chair contributed to the success of the gala.

Heroes in Health Care is VNA Care’s signature fundraising event and has raised millions in essential funding for home health and hospice care in Massachusetts. This year’s gala was supported by more than 40 sponsors and underwriters, including businesses and philanthropists. Presenting Sponsors included Corridor and Mutual of America. Trustee Sponsors included Drs. Joshua and Amy Boger and the Boger Family Foundation and Homecare Homebase.

“The philanthropic support we receive from our generous donors is critical in helping VNA Care continue to meet the growing needs of our patients. Due to the generosity of so many individuals, the Heroes in Health Gala has raised over $4.2 million since its inception. We are incredibly honored by the community’s unwavering support for VNA Care,” said Laura Wise, manager of fund development.

During the event, Latoyia Edwards of NBC Boston and NECN, the event emcee, presented the Heroes Awards to Alexandra Drane, co-founder and CEO, ARCHANGELS, for leveraging a data-driven engagement platform to reframe how caregivers are seen, honored, and supported, and Lauren A. Smith, MD, MPH, chief health equity and strategy officer, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation, for driving strategic efforts focused on addressing systemic racism and other structural inequities and their impact on vulnerable populations.

The Gala featured musical performances by contemporary violaist Jeremy Green, the Boston Arts Academy’s The Spirituals, and Angelena & the Unit. The evening also featured David Brown as Heroes in Health Care fund the mission ambassador. Beacon Hill resident Renee Picard Walsh served as committee chair of the Heroes in Health Care Gala, volunteering her time to ensure the success of this important fundraiser.

VNA Care has a 137-year history of providing health care in patients’ homes and the community. The nonprofit provides a comprehensive range of home health, palliative, and hospice care in more than 200 Eastern and Central Massachusetts communities. VNA Care is able to provide its numerous nursing and patient care services through the support of individual and corporate supporters. To learn about sponsoring the 2024 Gala, please contact Laura Wise, manager of fund development, at 617-886-6460 or [email protected].