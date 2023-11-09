City Opens Applications for Boston School Committee

Mayor Michelle Wu opened the application to fill two upcoming vacancies on the Boston School Committee, for a term starting January 4, 2024 and ending on January 1, 2028. The Boston School Committee Nominating Panel, composed of Boston Public Schools (BPS) families, educators, school leaders and representatives of the business and higher education communities, will receive and evaluate the applications and share recommendations with the Mayor. The Boston School Committee is the governing body of the BPS.

Applications to fill the upcoming vacancies are due Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Interviews for selected candidates will be held on the week of November 27, 2023 in the late afternoon or early evening. Candidates must be Boston residents and should expect a significant time commitment to connect with school departments and leaders and prepare for and attend biweekly and impromptu meetings that run into late hours in the evening.

The School Committee is responsible for:

• Defining the vision, mission, and goals of the Boston Public Schools;

• Establishing and monitoring the annual operating budget;

• Hiring, managing, and evaluating the Superintendent; and

• Setting and reviewing district policies and practices to support student achievement.

The School Committee meets approximately twice per month during the school year to adopt, review and modify policies and practices that support teaching, learning and improved student achievement. With the exception of executive sessions, Committee meetings are open to the public, feature public comment periods and are broadcast on Boston City TV.

Please direct all questions and submit completed applications to [email protected] or to City Hall, Mayor’s Office 5th floor Boston, MA. You can learn more about the Boston School Committee online.