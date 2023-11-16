Neighborhood Roundup

USPS Spokesperson Responds to Inquiry Regarding Charles Street Post Office

In response to an inquiry made about the somewhat irregular hours now seemingly being kept at the U.S. post office at 136 Charles St., Steve Doherty strategic communications specialist for the USPS ‘s Atlantic Area – Northeast Region, wrote in email: “The office isn’t closed, and there are regular full-time clerks scheduled there. In the event that one of those clerks calls out sick or can’t make it to work, there are pool clerks, or floaters, who can backfill the office. Depending on the time of day that the overseeing office is notified, this could result in a slightly delayed opening or the inability to cover a lunch break. While these instances are rare, we apologize for any inconvenience to local residents that may be caused by these irregularities.”

Upcoming Events Sponsored by the West End Museum

The West End Museum joins the Jewish Book Council, and the Boston Public Library for a children’s book reading of “The Boston Choco­late Party” on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 4 p.m. at the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library

Written by Tami Lehman-Wilzig and Rabbi Deborah Prinz and illustrated by Fede Combi, the story follows a Sephardic Jewish family, and set against the backdrop of Hanukkah and the American fight for independence, it’s a story of friendship, freedom, and a love of chocolate.

Admission is free; register for https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jewish-book-month-story-time-the-boston-chocolate-party-tickets.

Also, the museum will be holding its 2023 Honoree Night on Friday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m.at The Hub on Causeway Community Room at 52 Causeway Street (located along the alleyway next to Hub50House, across from the Tip O’Neill Building).

Every year, the museum honors a few people who have made meaningful and lasting contributions to the neighborhood and the city, including this year’s recipient: Richie Hartnett, Claudia and Stephen Edgell, and Cathleen Griffin. Light refreshments will be served.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jewish-book-month-story-time-the-boston-chocolate-party-tickets to reserve your space and for more information on the event.

Upcoming Events at The Vilna Shul

The Vilna Shul at 18 Phillips St. will offer “Exploring Sephardi Culture” on Wednesdays, Nov. 29, and Dec. 6, 13 and 20, and Jan. 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Explore the history of Sephardic Jews through music, film, and literature. Experiment with the ancient Jewish language of Ladino, spoken by Jews in Spain and throughout the Ottoman Empire beginning in the 15th century. No background experience is required.

Additionally, The Vilna will offer “American Jewish Women in Television” on Wednesdays, Nov. 29, and Dec. 13 and 20, and Jan. 10 and 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

During this course, which costs $120 per participant, attendees will analyze the ways in which contemporary American television is establishing a new take on Jewish female identity that challenges the stereotypes of Jewish femininity proliferated on television since its inception. Register online at www.vilnashul.org.

The Vilna will also offer “A Meeting of The Arts: Live Guitar and Contemporary Dance for 20s/30s” on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of music, dance, and art celebrating the mysterious Catalan Mahzor, a 14th century Jewish illuminated manuscript from Spain. This program is offered in partnership with Boston Festival of New Jewish Music and features guitarist Ira Klein, dancer Rachel Linsky, and instrumentalist Beth Bahia Cohen. Admission is $18 per person; register online at www.vilnashul.org.

Additionally, The Vilna will offer its sixth annual Hanukkah A Cappella Concert on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

This special community event features a wide range of exceptional university groups from across the city and is truly a multigenerational concert experience. All are welcome. Admission is $10 per person or $25 per family; register at www.vilnashul.org.

Moreover, The Vilna will offer Happy Hour on the Hill on Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is $18 per person; register at www.vilnashul.org.

In addition, The Vilna will offer its Hanukkah Celebration for Families with Young Children on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Admission is $25 per family; register at www.vilnashul.org.

For more information on The Vilna Shul, visit www.vilnashul.org or call 617 -523-2324.

Upcoming Author Talk at the Boston Athenaeum

The Boston Athenaeum at 10½ Beacon St. presents an author talk, “Becoming the Ex-Wife: The Unconventional Life and Forgotten Writings of Ursula Parrott” with Dr. Marsha Gordon, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. The event will feature a book signing and reception to follow.

Credited with popularizing the label “ex-wife” in 1929, Parrott wrote provocatively about a host of challenges facing modern women. Her best sellers, Hollywood film deals, marriages and divorces, and run-ins with the law made her a household name. Becoming the Ex-Wife establishes Parrott as a philosopher of modernity, as Marsha Gordon tells a story about the life of a woman on the front lines of a culture war that is still raging today.

In-person tickets are free for Athenaeum members and $10 for guests; virtual tickets are free for members and $5 for guests.

Visit https://events.bostonathenaeum.org/en/4W52KhR7/becoming-the-ex-wife-with-dr-marsha-gordon-in-person to register for the in-person and for more information, or visit https://community.bostonathenaeum.org/s/events?event=a2K8a0000077ohK for virtual tickets.

King’s Chapel to Sponsor ‘Advent Crafts’ on Dec. 3

King’s Chapel invites neighbors to participate in its annual “Advent Crafts,” where participants decorate cookies, make wreaths, and create ornaments, on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon at 64 Beacon St.. This will be a great opportunity for all-age craft fun. Email questions to [email protected].

Young Friends Winter Party Set for Friday, Dec. 8

The Young Friends of the Public Garden will hold its Young Friends Winter Party on Friday, Dec. 8, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.at 8 Park St., fifth floor.

Enjoy drinks and light hors d’oeuvres overlooking the holiday lights in the #threeparks. Gather with friends, meet new ones, and spread festive cheer at this annual celebration benefiting our continued care and maintenance of the Boston Common, Public Garden, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

It’s holiday time, so come dressed to dazzle; no sneakers, jeans, or athletic attire will be permitted inside the venue.

Ticket cost $95 each and include two drink tickets and passed hors d’oeuvres. VIP tickets include four drink tickets, passed hors d’oeuvres, and two raffle tickets.

Visit https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2023/11/07/winter-party/ to purchase tickets and for more information on the event.

Coffee Hours for City’s Beacon Hill-Back Bay Neighborhood Liaison

Maggie Van Scoy, the city’s neighborhood liaison for Beacon Hill and Back Bay, will hold Coffee Hours on Friday, Dec. 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the West End Branch Library.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).