Hill Holiday Stroll Returns Dec. 7

One of the neighborhood’s most beloved annual events, the Beacon Hill Business Association’s Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll returns on Thursday, Dec. 7.

For more than 25 years, the BHBA has sponsored this highly anticipated event to kick off to the holiday shopping season. Starting at 5 p.m., Charles Street between Cambridge and Beacon streets will be closed off to traffic, allowing for holiday shoppers to stroll through its shops, restaurants, and offices while enjoying refreshments and music performances. And the festivities will begin even earlier for youngsters, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hill House at 12 Mt. Vernon St., where Santa will be on hand to take photographs with local children.

The tree-lighting at Charles and Mt. Vernon streets was among the highlights last year of the Beacon

Hill Business Association’s Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll.

At about 6:15 or 6:30 p.m., Santa, together with the Brass Quartet, local business owners, and neighborhood leaders, will walk from the block of Mount Vernon and Charles streets towards the tree lighting, which takes place at 7 p.m. at the corner of Charles and Cambridge streets. (Please note: the new location for this year’s tree-lighting, near the CVS pharmacy and across from the Charles/MGH T station.)

Besides the Brass Quartet, live music will also be provided this year by the Back Bay Ringers (http://www.backbayringers.org/) and other local musicians who will all be performing along the stretch of Charles Street where the event takes place.

Participating small businesses, shops, and restaurants located up and down the five block of Charles Street will also welcome guests during this festive event. Contact histor[email protected] or local businesses for more information.

Charles Street will reopen to traffic at 9 p.m., following the conclusion of the Holiday Stroll.