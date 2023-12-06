Neighborhood Roundup

The West End Museum’s Honoree Night Set for Dec. 8

The West End Museum will be holding its 2023 Honoree Night on Friday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m.at The Hub on Causeway Community Room at 52 Causeway Street (located along the alleyway next to Hub50House, across from the Tip O’Neill Building).

Every year, the museum honors a few people who have made meaningful and lasting contributions to the neighborhood and the city, including this year’s recipient: Richie Hartnett, Claudia and Stephen Edgell, and Cathleen Griffin. Light refreshments will be served.

Young Friends Winter Party Set for Friday, Dec. 8 at 8 Park St.

The Young Friends of the Public Garden will hold its Young Friends Winter Party on Friday, Dec. 8, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.at 8 Park St., fifth floor.

Enjoy drinks and light hors d’oeuvres overlooking the holiday lights in the #threeparks. Gather with friends, meet new ones, and spread festive cheer at this annual celebration benefiting our continued care and maintenance of the Boston Common, Public Garden, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

It’s holiday time, so come dressed to dazzle; no sneakers, jeans, or athletic attire will be permitted inside the venue.

Ticket cost $95 each and include two drink tickets and passed hors d’oeuvres. VIP tickets include four drink tickets, passed hors d’oeuvres, and two raffle tickets.

Visit https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2023/11/07/winter-party/ to purchase tickets and for more information on the event.

Dec. 13 Lecture at Athenaeum Looks at Boston Redevelopment

In conjunction with its “Developing Boston: Berenice Abbott and Irene Shwachman Photograph A Changing City” exhibit running now through Dec. 30 in the Calderwood Gallery, the Boston Athenaeum at 10½ Beacon St. will offer “Photographic Coordinates: The Geographies of Abbott and Shwachman’s Boston,” set for Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m.

At this time, Garrett Dash Nelson, president and head curator of the Leventhal Map and Education Center at the Boston Public Library, will examine both how the sites captured by these photographers did (and did not) cover the various ‘spatialities’ of midcentury Boston and share historic map collections, which put this moment of urban change into its geographic context.

To register for and to learn more about the lecture, visit https://community.bostonathenaeum.org/s/events?event=a2K8a0000077kVG.

The Athenaeum welcomes people of all abilities; email [email protected] with any questions.

Visit bostonatheneum.com for more information.

Upcoming Events at The Vilna Shul

The Vilna Shul at 18 Phillips St. will offer “Exploring Sephardi Culture” on Wednesdays, Dec. 13, and 20, and Jan. 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Explore the history of Sephardic Jews through music, film, and literature. Experiment with the ancient Jewish language of Ladino, spoken by Jews in Spain and throughout the Ottoman Empire beginning in the 15th century. No background experience is required.

Additionally, The Vilna will offer “American Jewish Women in Television” on Wednesdays, Dec. 13 and 20, and Jan. 10 and 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

During this course, which costs $120 per participant, attendees will analyze the ways in which contemporary American television is establishing a new take on Jewish female identity that challenges the stereotypes of Jewish femininity proliferated on television since its inception. Register online at www.vilnashul.org.

The Vilna will also offer “A Meeting of The Arts: Live Guitar and Contemporary Dance for 20s/30s” on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of music, dance, and art celebrating the mysterious Catalan Mahzor, a 14th century Jewish illuminated manuscript from Spain. This program is offered in partnership with Boston Festival of New Jewish Music and features guitarist Ira Klein, dancer Rachel Linsky, and instrumentalist Beth Bahia Cohen. Admission is $18 per person; register online at www.vilnashul.org.

Additionally, The Vilna will offer its Hanukkah Celebration for Families with Young Children on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Admission is $25 per family; register at www.vilnashul.org.

For more information on The Vilna Shul, visit www.vilnashul.org or call 617-523-2324.

Upcoming Events Sponsored by the Nichols House Museum

The Nichols House Museum will sponsor its annual Beacon Hill Holiday House Tour on Sunday, Dec. 10, from noon to 4 p.m.

Guests will have the rare opportunity to experience a select group of remarkable private residences at their festive best. Each year, the tour showcases outstanding examples of historic preservation, as well as creative modern interpretations and adaptations in a broad range of architectural and interior design styles throughout Beacon Hill.

For this day full of music and cheer, the museum at 55 Mt. Vernon St. will be open for self-guided tours for guests to experience historically inspired holiday traditions. Throughout the day there will be strolling performances by the Olde Towne Carolers. Solo performances on piano will be held at the King’s Chapel Parish House and the William Hickling Prescott House, headquarters of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The Holiday House Tour reception will be held at the Kings Chapel Parish House from 3 to 5 pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beacon-hill-holiday-house-tour-2023-tickets or by calling the Nichols House Museum’s offices at 617-227-6993.

Also, the Nichols House Museum will kick off the holiday season with its traditional Eggnog Party on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 55 Mt. Vernon St.

Drop by for a cup of cheer and get a sneak peek at the museum’s historically inspired holiday decorations. In honor of Arthur and Margaret Nichols’ passion for handbell ringing, the Back Bay Ringers will be performing. Sponsors of the Holiday House Tour receive complimentary tickets to the Eggnog Pre-Party. Nichols House Museum Members have access to discounted tickets. Patron Members are free. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eggnog-pre-party-tickets to purchase tickets for the event.

Join the Hidden Gallery for Holiday Shopping and a Cup of Cocoa

Strolling Beacon Hill this holiday season?

The Hidden Art Gallery at 25 Myrtle St. will offer a warming cup of hot chocolate as you peruse the holiday and seasonal artwork for sale on weekend days, including Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 9 and 10; and Dec 16. Hours are on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

Greeting cards, prints, small paintings, and watercolors, are offered for unique gift giving this year. Enjoy shopping in person and feel the warmth of the holiday spirit with a cup of cocoa as you discover some of the stories in the creation of the artwork.

Plan Ahead by Shopping for Good at J. McLaughlin.

Shop J. McLaughlin at 34 Charles St. for Holiday Gifts on Saturday, Dec. 16, and your shopping will also benefit the New England Musicians Resource Fund, a non-profit formed in 2020 and dedicated to helping professional musicians. Stop by J. McLaughlin then for shopping, festive sips, music, and good cheer, with 15 percent of sales made from noon to 4 p.m. to benefit NEMRF, as well as your holiday gift recipients. For more about NEMRF, visit www.nemrf.org.

Gibson House Museum’s Annual Open House Set for Sunday, Dec. 17

Gibson House Museum at 137 Beacon St. will offer its annual Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Come see the Gibson House decorated in all its finery, and experience 19th-century Christmas. Light seasonal refreshments will be served, and select rooms will be open for viewing. The event is free to attend, and no reservation is necessary.

Coffee Hours for City’s Beacon Hill-Back Bay Neighborhood Liaison

Maggie Van Scoy, the city’s neighborhood liaison for Beacon Hill and Back Bay, will hold Coffee Hours on Friday, Dec. 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the West End Branch Library.

Free Lessons in American Mahjong Offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).