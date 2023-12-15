Construction Look-Ahead for the North Washington Street Project Through December 23

The scheduled work is as follows:

Traffic to Shift to New North Washington Street Bridge

• MassDOT will shift all pedestrian and vehicle traffic from the temporary bridge to the east side of the new bridge beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday, December 9 and is expected to be completed by 6 p.m.

• The pedestrian sidewalk will be located on the eastern portion of the permanent bridge. There are no bike lanes as part of this stage of construction. Cyclists seeking to use the bridge’s east sidewalk are asked to dismount and proceed as a pedestrian.

• Once traffic is switched, crews will mobilize to begin the dismantling and removal of the temporary bridge.

• Please see the image below for more information.

Scheduled Work

•Traffic monitoring

• Removal of temporary bridge roadway surface and guardrail

• Preliminary demolition activities on old bridge structure

• West sidewalk demolition (Charlestown)

Work Hours

•Most work will be done during weekday daytime hours (6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.).

Travel Tips

For everyone using the east sidewalk of the new bridge, please help share the space: walk to the right, walk bikes, and be mindful of people coming from both directions, if walking in a large group. Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones. The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass. The Boston Harborwalk under the bridge and eastern/harborside bridge sidewalk remain closed until rebuilt. The contractor is coordinating with the TD Garden and local police to provide awareness and manage traffic impacts during events. For your awareness, the following TD Garden events are scheduled during this look-ahead period:

• BRUINS: December 16, at 7 p.m. and December 19, at 7 p.m. • CELTICS: December 12, at 7:30 p.m., December 14 at 7:30 p.m., December 15 at 7:30 p.m., and December 17 at 3 p.m. • OTHER EVENTS: December 10 at 6 p.m., December 11 at 7:30 p.m., and December 23 at 8 p.m.

How can I find more information?

Stay up-to-date and informed by following the @MassDOT twitter account and Mass 511 for real-time updates, visiting the project website, or emailing us with any questions.