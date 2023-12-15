News

Holiday Stroll on Beacon Hill

by  •  • 0 Comments
The Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll was held last Thursday night and resulted in the closing of Charles Street
from Cambridge Street to Beacon Street to cars. A community party greeted shoppers as they explored
the diverse stores Beacon Hill has to offer. Shown at The Happy Journey Toy Shoppe are Lee Combs and
Catarina Mabeira shop while store owner Melanie Brtani and her daughter Meghan Berger guide them to the perfect gifts to those on their list.
Upstairs Downstairs owner Laura Cousineau (right) with John Everett
Martin whose crooning soothed and delighted the crowd.
John Spillane and Siobhan Keenan enjoy the holiday cheer at Sevens Ale House.

