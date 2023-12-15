News Holiday Stroll on Beacon Hill by Beacon Hill Times Staff • December 15, 2023 • 0 Comments The Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll was held last Thursday night and resulted in the closing of Charles Streetfrom Cambridge Street to Beacon Street to cars. A community party greeted shoppers as they exploredthe diverse stores Beacon Hill has to offer. Shown at The Happy Journey Toy Shoppe are Lee Combs andCatarina Mabeira shop while store owner Melanie Brtani and her daughter Meghan Berger guide them to the perfect gifts to those on their list. Upstairs Downstairs owner Laura Cousineau (right) with John EverettMartin whose crooning soothed and delighted the crowd. John Spillane and Siobhan Keenan enjoy the holiday cheer at Sevens Ale House.